One Thing We Know For Sure About Princess Eugenie's Upcoming Wedding

When British royal Princess Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, marry in October, they intend to make a commitment not just to each other, but to creating a more sustainable planet.

In an interview published in British Vogue’s September issue, Eugenie said she plans to have a plastic-free wedding.

“My whole house is anti-plastic now — and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well,” she said.

Eugenie, a first cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, is an ambassador for Project 0, a group whose aim is to restore and protect the ocean. Reducing single-use plastic is a big part of that.

The bride-to-be didn’t specify what types of plastic items she’ll be eliminating from her big day, but it could include such things as cups, utensils, straws, coffee stirrers or signage made of plastic.

With her royal wedding just two months away, you’d think Eugenie might be overwhelmed. But it seems she has her priorities firmly in order.

“I’m not stressed at all,” she told British Vogue. “It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters.”