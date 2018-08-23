The wedding dress designer is still unknown, but Eugenie did reveal one big detail to British Vogue.

“I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer. [The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about,” she said. “As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it.”

Harper’s Bazaar speculates that Erdem will be the label behind Eugenie’s bridal look. The princess wore the designer for her engagement photo shoot, and wore the same dress during a 2016 magazine shoot. Plus, it ticks the box of being a British label.

The wedding might not be televised like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s.

Don’t bust out your fake tiaras and little Union Jacks just yet: There’s been no official announcement that the wedding will be televised at this point, so planning a viewing party may be moot. It’s less likely to be broadcast than Prince Harry’s nuptials were because Eugenie isn’t a “working royal” who carries out official engagements. Plus, she’s ninth in line to the throne, so she might be keeping it a little more casual.

In any case, the royal family seems keen to embrace social media, so we’re bound to see some clips from the wedding on Instagram and elsewhere. (And of course, we’ll be keeping a close eye at Eugenie’s personal account as the wedding approaches.)

Their titles aren’t likely to change much.

Eugenie will keep her royal title when she marries Brooksbank, and will have the option to take her husband’s surname, ﻿the BBC reported. Unlike Meghan Markle, who became the Duchess of Sussex after her wedding, Jack will reportedly not be receiving a royal title — he’ll simply be known as “Mr. Brooksbank.”

There will probably be some famous faces in attendance.