08/02/2018 05:39 pm ET

Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Grant Rare Interview To British Vogue

The sisters have been in the eye of fashion watchers since they were babies. As they've grown, they've also been the subject of tabloid fodder and criticism.
By Julia Brucculieri

Not only does British Vogue’s September issue feature a stunning Rihanna cover, it also comes with a dose of royalty, thanks to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York.

The British royal sisters granted the fashion magazine a rare interview, because, according to a caption written by the publication on Instagram, “the time has come to share their world.”

The caption accompanies a photo taken by Sean Thomas featuring the royals sitting on a park bench with a pack of adorable dogs. Naturally, they’re dressed in designer clothes by the likes of Simone Rocha, Erdem and Dolce & Gabbana. 

In their interview, the two talked about 28-year-old Eugenie’s upcoming wedding to Jack Brooksbank, at which Beatrice will act as maid of honor, and opened up about living their lives while the world is watching. 

“It’s hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol,” Beatrice, 29, told the magazine. “We are the first: We are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye.”

The sisters have been the subject of tabloid fodder and criticism for years and admitted to the magazine that they sometimes feel overwhelmed by all the attention they get. To cope, they turn to each other for comfort, they said. 

This past March, perhaps as a way to tell her own story, Eugenie joined Instagram. But as she told the magazine, she’s still not fully comfortable sharing her photos.

“It’s so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image, but it’s important that it’s real,” she said. “We’re real.”

You can read more from the sisters’ interview at British Vogue’s website, or when the issue hits newsstands Friday. In the meantime, take a look back at some of their best fashion moments through the years: 

  • 1992
    The princesses with their mother, the Duchess of York (the former Sarah Ferguson), at Upton House school, in Windsor, England
  • 1993
    The Duchess of York with her daughters at their former nanny Alison Wardley's wedding.&nbsp;&nbsp;
  • 1993
    Beatrice and Eugenie at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 14 in Windsor, England.
  • 1997
    The sisters at the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in Sandringham, England.
  • 1998
    At the memorial service for Susan Barrantes (the Duchess Of York's mother) at St. Paul's Church in Knightsbridge, London.&nbs
  • 2000
    At a Thanksgiving service for Britain's Queen Mother July 11 at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.&nbsp;
  • 2003
    Leaving St. Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate at Sandringham following the Christmas Day service attended by members
    Leaving St. Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate at Sandringham following the Christmas Day service attended by members of the Royal Family.
  • 2004
    At the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.
  • 2006
    At a Thanksgiving service at St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, to commemorate the Queen's 80th birthday.&nbsp;
  • 2008
    The sisters backstage with Naomi Campbell during the ISSA fashion show at the Natural History Museum on Sept. 18 in London.
  • 2010
    Studying their race cards at the Royal Ascot Ladies Day at Ascot Racecourse on June 17&nbsp;in Ascot, England.
  • 2011
    At the royal wedding of Prince William to the former Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29 in London.
  • 2012
    At the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, as part of the Diamond Jubilee marking the 60th anniversary of the ac
    At the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, as part of the Diamond Jubilee marking the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on June 5 in London.
  • 2013
    At the British School in Berlin on Jan. 17.
  • 2014
    At the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21 in England.
  • 2016
    At a national service of Thanksgiving as part of the 90th birthday celebrations for the Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral on June
    At a national service of Thanksgiving as part of the 90th birthday celebrations for the Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 10.
  • 2017
    At the 2017 Royal Ascot on June 22 in England.&nbsp;
  • 2018
    At the annual summer party in partnership with Chanel at the Serpentine Pavilion on June 19 in London.
    At the annual summer party in partnership with Chanel at the Serpentine Pavilion on June 19 in London.

