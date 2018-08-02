Not only does British Vogue’s September issue feature a stunning Rihanna cover, it also comes with a dose of royalty, thanks to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York.

The British royal sisters granted the fashion magazine a rare interview, because, according to a caption written by the publication on Instagram, “the time has come to share their world.”

The caption accompanies a photo taken by Sean Thomas featuring the royals sitting on a park bench with a pack of adorable dogs. Naturally, they’re dressed in designer clothes by the likes of Simone Rocha, Erdem and Dolce & Gabbana.

In their interview, the two talked about 28-year-old Eugenie’s upcoming wedding to Jack Brooksbank, at which Beatrice will act as maid of honor, and opened up about living their lives while the world is watching.

“It’s hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol,” Beatrice, 29, told the magazine. “We are the first: We are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye.”

The sisters have been the subject of tabloid fodder and criticism for years and admitted to the magazine that they sometimes feel overwhelmed by all the attention they get. To cope, they turn to each other for comfort, they said.

This past March, perhaps as a way to tell her own story, Eugenie joined Instagram. But as she told the magazine, she’s still not fully comfortable sharing her photos.

“It’s so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image, but it’s important that it’s real,” she said. “We’re real.”

