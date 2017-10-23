Princeton Bar Crawl: One lawyer's after tax season tradition turns into a massively popular New Jersey social event

Alex Paul Genato, a Princeton, New Jersey attorney, turns a small-time event with colleagues into a popular bar crawl event that models, celebrities, and locals are raving about. Genato shares how his unlikely tradition began and how he turned it into a social business venture.

www.princetonbarcrawl.com

Hi Alex! Thank you for allowing me to interview you today. Please tell me and my readers a little bit about your background and how you started the Princeton Bar Crawl.

Thank you for having me Jerica. I'm an attorney in Princeton, New Jersey and I focus my practice in the area of local property taxation. The filing deadline to appeal the property tax assessment for most properties in New Jersey is April 1st.

It's a tremendous amount of work for my group for several weeks leading up to the filing deadline and historically we would go out to party after the last Tax Court Complaint was filed on April 1st.

It started informally several years ago with a few of my co-workers, then friends and colleagues from other law firms joined, and now it's just completely open to the public.

This event sounds like so much fun! How does the general public find out about the Princeton Bar Crawl?

Largely word-of-mouth and social media. We've also been lucky to have the support of local bars, businesses, news outlets, and a few influencers with massive online followings.

The power of social media and word-of-mouth can cause anything to become viral. That's great. Who are some of these influencers?

We had a promo video by international model Megan Farquhar (known for her appearance in John Legend’s music video for “Dance the Pain Away” and as the 3D face scan for the 2013 Lara Croft - Tomb Raider video game) and another promo video by model Clarity Engel (as seen in MAXIM).

We also had Twitter shout outs from actor Daniel Newman (The Walking Dead, Homeland, The Vampire Diaries, Heroes, etc.), actress Michelle DeFraites (Project Almanac, BET's The Quad, etc.), Emmy-award winning TV reporter Annette Lawless (Morning Anchor on KAKE News, formerly with Fox 8 News), and comedian Keith Lyle (also known for his small role in the movie blockbuster "The Hangover").

princetonbarcrawl.com

With such a large crowd of event goers, this social gathering must get lots of attention. What do local businesses think about the Princeton Bar Crawl?

They've been great about the whole thing. I think it brings people to Princeton that wouldn't otherwise come. Some local businesses have even reached out to me about cross promoting our brands. For example, at our last bar crawl, Lululemon Athletica Princeton offered a special discounted rate for our attendees. So it’s not just the bars that benefit from the increased foot traffic in town.

So I assume this has been a profitable business venture for you?

No, we're just doing this for fun. We’ve been organizing it for free every year, which is why we rely heavily on word-of-mouth and outlets such as the Huffington Post to spread the news. To be accurate, we really operate it at a loss because we spend quite a bit on t-shirts and merchandise, along with an aggressive ad campaign on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. But it’s totally worth it.

What do you see in the future for the Princeton Bar Crawl?

We're doing this one year at a time and if it ever stops being fun, it'll come to an abrupt end. But we're not there yet, and it's been constantly growing and evolving. We definitely learn something new each year that we do this.

We may start looking for sponsorships to take this to the next level and/or partner with a charity to raise money for a worthy cause. We're still reviewing those options.

When is the next bar crawl?

It's tentatively scheduled for Friday, April 6, 2018, and we’re already anticipating that it’s going to be our biggest one ever.

Thank you so much for sharing information about the Princeton Bar Crawl with our readers. Best wishes to you and your team with the 2018 event.