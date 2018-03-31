You Might Be Shocked By What Two Principals Said About My Transgender Daughter

None of our fears materialized. The principal began by introducing her as Nicole, then deftly engaged the students in conversation:

“Does anyone know what it means to be transgender?”

“What would it feel like not to be called by your name?”

“How do you think your school leaders and teachers will respond if you intentionally call Nicole by the wrong name? What would that feel like?”

A girl in the front row raised her hand sheepishly and said, “I think that would be like bullying.” The principal nodded. “Yes, it is bullying and none of us do that at this school. Right?”

Nicole had arrived. The principal had set a positive tone and expectation. And then she was, forevermore, Nicole always, everywhere and in every way. At school, I no longer had to worry whether or not Nicole would be supported and protected by administrators, teachers and staff.

It was what that same principal said to Nicole a few months later that stopped a breath in my chest.

“Nicole, you are my greatest teacher.”

His greatest teacher. A teacher of living authentically. A teacher of courage. A teacher of perseverance. A teacher of doing the right thing, even when it’s difficult.