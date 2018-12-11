Prison For Trump? Trevor Noah Doesn't Want To See It.

Trevor Noah weighed in Monday on the possibility of President Donald Trump going to prison in a “Daily Show” segment he called “Mo Mueller Mo Problems.”

The host cited a court filing in the Southern District of New York last week that implicates the president ― identified in the documents as Individual-1 ― in felonies involving hush money payments to two women who say they had affairs with Trump.

“Things are so serious people are talking about President Trump going to prison,” Noah said. “And I know many people might want to see Trump in prison, but not me.”

Noah pointed to orange prisoner attire.

“If you put Trump in a prison jumpsuit, it’ll just look like he’s naked,” Noah said. “And why should we be punished for his crimes?”