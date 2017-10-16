Freed Taliban Prisoner Thought Trump Presidency Couldn't Be Real

Joshua Boyle, the Canadian citizen who spent five years as a prisoner of the Taliban, didn’t believe his captors when they told him who the new United States president was.

Boyle and his wife, Caitlan Coleman, were doing aid work in Afghanistan in 2012 when they were captured by the Taliban. Coleman, an American, was pregnant at the time, and she gave birth four times during their imprisonment. The family was freed by the Pakistani military on Wednesday, and they returned home to Canada on Friday.

During a press conference, Boyle accused the Taliban of raping Coleman and murdering their infant daughter. The terrorist group has denied the accusation.

The family was completely deprived of news during their capture, said Boyle, who told the Toronto Star that he didn’t know that Justin Trudeau was the Canadian prime minister until he was freed.

One of their captors did reveal that Donald Trump had won the United States presidency, but Boyle said he didn’t think that was real.

“It didn’t enter my mind that he was being serious,” Boyle told the Star.