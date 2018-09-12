Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed for a dreamy portrait at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary show last week during New York Fashion Week. It might’ve looked familiar to royal fans ― for good reason.

Many pointed out that the newly engaged actress and singer posed almost exactly like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did for an official engagement portrait released in December.

The photos were even shot by the same person ― celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski ― who also photographed the royal wedding.

Do you see the similarities?

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59am PST

Considering the former “Suits” actress and Chopra are good friends, the new photo is a sweet way to pay homage to the royal pic.

Markle and Chopra met in 2016 at a dinner and quickly became fast friends.

“We bonded as actors,” Chopra told People in an interview in September 2017. “We just became friends, like two girls would.”

Though the “Quantico” star played it coy for months as to whether she was invited to the royal wedding, she did indeed show up.

It’s possible the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return the favor and attend Chopra’s wedding. She just got engaged to singer Nick Jonas after a whirlwind, two-month romance.

The 36-year-old actress and the 25-year-old singer recently celebrated their engagement with a beautiful Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. It was the first time the couple publicly acknowledged their engagement.

Chopra posted sweet photos from the event, captioning one picture of her and Jonas “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”

We can’t wait for these nuptials!