Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend the 2017 Met Gala in New York.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have stayed relatively mum since their reported engagement, but it looks like the actress is finally revealing her engagement ring.

Chopra flashed a cushion-cut diamond ring on her ring finger in a picture with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon that posted this week.

“Peecee and I getting our pouts in order,” Tandon captioned the photo, making no mention of the ring.

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Aug 14, 2018 at 1:08pm PDT

That’s quite the bling!

Reps for Chopra did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Earlier this month, a video showed Chopra appearing to hide a ring from fans and paparazzi stationed outside an airport in India.

A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee👑 (@priyanka.news) on Aug 6, 2018 at 12:09am PDT

Chopra, 36, and her fiancé, 25-year-old Jonas, got engaged in London in July after just two months of dating. Jonas reportedly shut down a Tiffany’s & Co. store to find a ring for the “Quantico” actress.

The two were first rumored to be dating after they attended the 2017 Met Gala in New York together. Chopra revealed why the two attended that event together during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last year.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like, 11 years old?” the late night talk show host asked her.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun,” Chopra said. “We were on the same table. We know each other so we were like, ‘Hey you know what, let’s go together.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Let’s go together!’ It just ended up working out.”

You can say that again.

SUJIT JAISWAL via Getty Images Chopra and Jonas attend a wedding together in Mumbai on June 28.

In December, Jonas opened up about wanting to get married soon and eventually start a family in an interview with Women’s Health.