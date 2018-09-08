ENTERTAINMENT
09/08/2018 05:28 am ET

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Reveal Their R-Rated Celebrity Couple Nickname

But Jonas is unconvinced.
By Lee Moran

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have their own celebrity couple nickname for themselves.

But, well, it’s a little bit cheeky.

“She likes ‘Prick,’” actor and singer Jonas told Jimmy Fallon on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” as his fiancée sat in the audience.

Jonas, however, was unconvinced by his Bollywood star partner’s preferred moniker for the pair. “I don’t like that one that very much,” he said.

Perhaps he’d like PriNi, ChoJo, PriJo or ChoNi instead? 

Check out Jonas’ interview above, and his “Lip Sync Conversation” comedy bit with Fallon below:

And watch Jonas playing a “Which Jonas Brother Are You?” quiz here:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
