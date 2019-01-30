Priyanka Chopra may be settling into married life, but she still beams when talking about her new husband, Nick Jonas.

The “Quantico” actress dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday to chat about her new movie, “Isn’t It Romantic,” as well as her relationship with Jonas, with whom she tied the knot last month. Though Chopra and her now-husband have had lengthy acting and singing careers, she admitted neither of them knew much about the other’s work when they first began dating in 2018.

“Everyone knew the Jonas Brothers. I just didn’t know the music. ... I really didn’t know much about them,” she told DeGeneres. “In fact, Nick and I both didn’t know much about each other, so we did a show-and-tell after we started dating, where we showed each other our work from when we were younger ― the embarrassing stuff, the horrible things. It was great.”

And the newlyweds can thank social media for helping to bring them together. As to how she was first introduced to Jonas, Chopra quipped, “He DMed me, actually.”

“He DMed me on Twitter,” she said. Having recently watched the music video for Jonas’ 2016 hit “Close,” she was intrigued.

“I was like, ‘Just text me,’” she added.

Professionally, Chopra will return to the big screen just before Valentine’s Day alongside Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in “Isn’t It Romantic,” a romantic comedy that playfully skewers rom-com tropes.

“I had so much fun doing it,” she said of the film, in which she plays a yoga ambassador. “It was a quick, beautiful project to do, and I love Rebel. This is her first time producing, so that’s awesome. I would do anything to support that.”