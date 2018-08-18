Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrate Engagement In Beautiful Hindu Ceremony

Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 36, got engaged in London in July while the actress celebrated her birthday. Jonas reportedly shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in search of a ring.

According to E! News, the diamond is around 4 carats, putting the estimated value of the ring at nearly $200,000. The ring was first revealed by an Instagram post from Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon three days ago.