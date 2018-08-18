Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrate Engagement In Beautiful Hindu Ceremony

After months of silence and a sly Instagram reveal, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made their engagement official.
In the couple’s first public acknowledgment of their upcoming nuptials, Chopra posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.”
Jonas replied in the comments with, “Wow congrats... He’s the luckiest guy in the world.” He later reposted the same photo with the caption, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My Heart. My Love.”
Jonas’ parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Jonas Sr., flew to Mumbai on Thursday to meet the Bollywood star’s family for the first time. The roka, a Hindu pre-wedding ritual symbolizing the engagement and new relationship between the couple’s families, was performed at a private event on Saturday morning.
Chopra shared more photos from the engagement ceremony on social media shortly thereafter.
Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 36, got engaged in London in July while the actress celebrated her birthday. Jonas reportedly shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in search of a ring.
According to E! News, the diamond is around 4 carats, putting the estimated value of the ring at nearly $200,000. The ring was first revealed by an Instagram post from Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon three days ago.
Jonas and Chopra are said to have first met at last year’s Met Gala, but only started dating two months before the engagement.
Last week, Chopra attempted to hide her ring as she arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Before she exited the airport, a video shows the actress taking off her ring and putting it in her pocket.
Chopra’s fans on Twitter could barely contain their excitement: