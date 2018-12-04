Priyanka Chopra Stuns In 75-Foot-Long Veil At Wedding To Teary Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are well on their way to a happily ever after.

The couple of the moment tied the knot in not one but two fittingly lavish ceremonies to represent their different cultures and faiths in Jodhpur, India, over the weekend.

Over the course of five days, guests from all over the world celebrated the pair with multiple pre-wedding ceremonies like a mehendi party and sangeet, which featured elaborate song and dance numbers featuring the bride, groom and extended family.

In the couple’s Western wedding ceremony on Saturday, the two, dressed in custom Ralph Lauren ― a callback to their 2017 Met Gala appearance together, when they attended as guests of the designer ― with Chopra sporting a 75-foot-long veil that five people helped carry down the aisle.

“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day,” she told People magazine about the big day. “But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”

Chopra’s dress, the first Lauren has designed for a non-family member, featured emotional finishes, like lace from her mother’s wedding dress, the names of family members and traditional mantras that speak to their love, according to People.

Jonas, meanwhile, had a piece of Chopra’s gown embroidered inside his tuxedo lapel with the Urdu words “my jaan,” which translates to “my life.”

In a video of the ceremony, Priyanka Chopra ― whose father died in 2013 after a battle with cancer ― walks down the aisle with her mother, Madhu Chopra, as a tearful Nick Jonas awaits her at the altar with Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas by his side.

The Christian service was officiated by the brothers’ father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., who is a pastor.

The newlyweds shared portraits from the big day on Instagram, writing, “And forever starts now” in the caption.

The family reconvened for a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in the state of Rajasthan.

“It melted my heart,” the “Quantico” star told People about the two ceremonies. “Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”

Chopra donned a stunning red sari for the occasion, with Jonas opting for a gold-colored royal outfit. He entered the ceremony on horseback wearing a turban, per Indian tradition, according to People.

Guests at both ceremonies included “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner (who is engaged to Joe Jonas), Jack McBrayer, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer and more.