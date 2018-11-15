Pro-Trump Company Is Selling A ‘Build the Wall’ Knock-Off Lego Set For Kids

Move over Trumpy Bear, there’s a new pro-Trump toy in town.
Keep and Bear, a website that advocates for gun rights and sells items that “support and celebrate God and Country,” is slinging a new toy line called MAGA Building Blocks that shows children how to “Build the Wall.” The website also claims to be “one of the largest purveyors of conservative resources online.”
The 101-piece Lego knock-off set, which includes a mini President Donald Trump in a MAGA hard hat, retails on the site for $29.95. The building blocks are a bleak shade of gray, and the set doesn’t appear to be particularly challenging.
But the product may appeal more to adults than to children:
The construction set, which has already sold out according to the site, will start shipping on Nov. 23, making it “a great Christmas gift for your kids and grandkids!”
The product’s online description is politically charged and pulls from Trump’s pre-midterms campaign rhetoric about a migrant caravan heading to the U.S. boarder on foot. It is a topic Trump has been largely silent about since the elections.
A few paragraphs read:
A mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, Texas. Mexican border agents attempted to stop them at the Mexican border, but to no avail.
We understand why they want to flee Honduras and live and work in America. After all, we are the greatest nation on earth.
In the interest of national security, however, we cannot allow just anyone and everyone to cross our borders. While there are good people attempting to enter our nation, there are also gangs, criminals, and terrorists. Everyone who wants to enter our country must enter legally for the safety of all.
The wall must be built. The wall will keep America safe and strong. Only then will we be able to help those in need.
The set has received some criticism online:
But, perhaps, one Twitter user summed it up best with this musing: