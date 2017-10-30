Pro Wrestler, 'Amazing Race' Star Robbie E. Makes An Impact On 'Dad Bods'

He’s won championships in the ring and competed on The Amazing Race, but nothing could prepare Robbie Strauss for parenthood. According to the professional wrestler, his new role as the father of toddlers is “a whole different world.”

“People tell me all the time they can’t imagine what it’s like to have two,” Strauss said on a recent episode of Arm Drag Takedown with Pollo Del Mar, “We have twins; I don’t even know what it’s like to have just one.”

In addition to the usual challenges of parenting – doubled, of course, for Strauss and wife Tara Sue – it provides an additional hurdle for a fitness fanatic of his variety. The long hours once dedicated to the gym are less readily available while caring for infants, the grappler admitted.

“If a normal person works a 9-to-5 job, then goes to the gym…now you want to spend those two hours with [your kids],” Strauss told the podcast. “If you can’t wake up at 5 in the morning, and [workout] before work, you’ve got to find a way to combine the two. That’s why ‘The Dad Bod Destroyer’ was created.”

During his time on The Amazing Race, where Strauss and then-girlfriend Brooke Adams (“The Wrestlers”) placed fourth, Strauss connected with Muscle & Fitness and Men’s Fitness magazines. The publications covered his workout efforts while competing on the CBS reality TV giant’s 25th season. Later they profiled his work with Impact Wrestling, where both he and Adams competed at the time.

Following Race, Strauss and Adams split, and he married Tara Sue. When the couple announced the birth of twin sons, the fitness media giants tapped him for a series of workout videos geared toward other men in his situation. Dubbed “The Dad Bod Destroyer,” the multiple-time Impact Wrestling champion teaches new parents how to involve their children in workout routines.

“My friends from childhood, when they had kids, there’s no other way to describe it than they look like a ‘dad,’” he said. “Whether that’s because they have a bigger belly or they’re losing hair, they look like a dad!”

Strauss and his wife -- a fitness model – vowed not to take a similar path. Even though they knew twins would be “life-changing,” the couple promised each other to maintain their healthy lifestyles.

“You shouldn’t change the things you do and like just because you have children,” he explained on the weekly podcast. “Find ways to include them in it. Plus, I want to stay in shape and continue doing what I do so I can be a role model for them.”

Videos on the magazines’ websites show others how Strauss manages to combine family and fitness. From doing squats with a baby on his shoulders to making funny faces at Junior(s) while doing push-ups or sit-ups – one video even humorously shows the wrestler doing curls with a child safety seat in each hand -- there are ways to make the experience mutually beneficial, he said.

“I’m using babies as dumbbells – and they love it,” Robbie joked. “They just think it’s the greatest thing!”

In early October, Strauss departed Impact after nearly eight years. During that time, he wore the company’s X-Division and now-defunct TV title once each. As “The BroMans,” with fellow reality TV star “Mr. Pec-Tacular” Jessie Godderz, he was a two-time tag team champion.

“Seven-and-a-half years is a hell of a lot more than some people get to have!” he said of his time with the company. “Is the glass half empty or half full? I see it half full, and I’m grateful for the opportunities there.”

With his Impact career in the rear-view, Strauss is focused on his “Dad Bod Destroyer” videos, a Tuesday morning mini-broadcast on the FiteTV app and an upcoming series of independent wrestling dates. Already booked into 2018, each match provides an opportunity to remind fans “Robbie E” is more than the goofy character portrayed on TV for nearly a decade.

“I actually can wrestle,” he declared, “I think people forget that.”

For many, it might be easy to overlook Strauss’ considerable in-ring talents. His early Impact career was tied to hype surrounding reality series favorite Jersey Shore. Robbie and then-manager Cookie (like Snooki, get it?!) entered an on-air story opposite Shore superstar Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Over time, references to the series diminished, but Robbie E still bore “The Garden State” stamp. Jersey born and bred, early on he purposely exaggerated elements of his upbringing in his persona. It was a way to help him stand out while regularly competing alongside future stars including current World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Samoa Joe and former Impact favorite Amazing Red, he said.

“I knew I couldn’t hit as hard as them; I couldn’t fly as much as them,” Strauss recalled.

“Instead I said, ‘Let me just be completely different,” he shared with listeners. “So whether it was different or hokey or I always lost, at least it made me a little memorable.”

A rebirth on the indie circuit might show “a new side” and “new attitude,” Strauss acknowledged. (“Wherever I land next, I do need to – at times – show that more serious side,” he admitted.) Still, he’ll never completely shed what fans know and love.

“There’s always going to be a little ‘Robbie E’ in Robbie E,” the star continued. “It is who I am. It’s how I became me and how I stand out. I have a different kind of wackiness to me, so I don’t ever want to fully take that away.”

Nothing beyond his independent gigs is set in stone at the moment, Strauss said. He is seeking a “full-time” contract with another wrestling organization (“It doesn’t matter which company.”) and optimistic a return to reality TV is imminent.

Strauss implies other one-time Impact stars now achieving equal or greater success around the world is inspiring. The WWE roster alone boasts former Impact World champions AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, “Glorious” Bobby Roode and Eric Young.

“Good people deserve to have good things happen to them,” Strauss of his former Impact colleagues’ accomplishments in the global sports entertainment company.

“They have traveled the world wrestling. They’ve learned their craft. They’ve dedicated their lives to wrestling,” he said of the men. “They deserve to be on the level they’re at, making the money they’re making, because they’re good guys.”

It is a welcome change, Strauss mentioned. Even a few years ago, he said, that was practically unheard of in the industry.

“For a while, it was like nobody wanted to touch Impact wrestlers,” he stated. “Now they’re showing people they were stars all along.”

As for Strauss himself, he’s not sure exactly what the future holds. One thing is abundantly clear, though, he said – and factored heavily into his exit from Impact.

“I’m 34, in the best shape of my life and feel like I have a lot more to offer,” he concluded. “Whatever that is for, and wherever I end up, who knows -- but I had to take a risk!”