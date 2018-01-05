Productivity Silver Bullet - What We Waste Every Morning That Many Founders Use Deliberately to Make Successful Products?

Sometimes, we asked what’s the difference between us and people who made amazing things and change how the world works. They are humans too. Two eyes, one nose, two ears, two hands and have the same set of legs. They probably love coffee as well.

They also have the same type of brain. Same prefrontal cortex with the old brain for motor and emotion to help us on survival. But what set them apart is a mystery. How can they do those wonderful things?

How can they launch products that people love? Block buster films, lengthy TV series and novels that until now is making money for them. Launching devices, apps and online courses that’s been so popular, that it made people always looking for something new.

It seems like success follow these people everywhere no matter what they do. We all tend to have passion on certain things, and can be gifted with a talent. But what is the difference?

You open your eyes. It’s a new day. This time you’re earlier than your alarm. You got a wonderful sleep. Spirit of positivity covers your whole body. This day would be different. Somewhere in there believes that you can give your best to your passion, your life’s work.

You get up and start your day with a tea or coffee. Whatever it is, you believed it will boost your creativity and confidence.

Then you prepare the healthiest breakfast, for your mind and body. You look inside the fridge, in search for veggies, protein and few good fats. Remembering what you ate yesterday to avoid repetitions.

After the meal, you go straight for a shower. Picking up bottle of shampoo. “Pink, green or purple” you whispered as you select. Then the soap, with moisturizer or plain.

Then came the wardrobe you want to look smart and influential. You believed a creative person should wear the best for the mood. You arrange the right color combination, the right tone and fit. “Fabulous.” you whispered as you examine every angle in front of the mirror. Finally, you’re ready.

You jump in the car, tune in for the traffic news and kazoom! You’ve already check the traffic condition so the two other routes are your options, which one. You tried the nearer one this time. Yes! you got it right.

You beat the traffic. Few more corners and you’re there. It’s the parking space now. You’re glad there are more space for you to choose from. So you decided to just choose the most open, not that near, but you told yourself it’s healthy because you will walk few steps more than those who parked nearer the building.

You step out and your happy your earlier than usual. Few more steps and you decided to check if you left something in the car. You check the bag, look for the key, the smart phone and the wallet. Everything’s ok. A little bit more steps, you decided to check the car doors. It’s closed, every single one of them. “Secure, no one can enter it.” you said.

You enter the building, the crowd starts to grow in front of the elevator doors. You look at new comers with a body language saying you arrived before them, so you are entitled be the first to enter.

Few minutes later you’re still there, stairs crossed your mind but it is such a long step, 20th floor, you’re not that athletic. You have a longer walk earlier, that’s enough exercise for the day. So you have chosen to get along and listen to few gossip of the night before and some household problems.

A couple of minutes you're in your workspace, finally. You take a deep breath, sit down, launch your laptop, take your new notepad out and hold your creative pen. You exhale deeply, just like yesterday you wonder why you can’t write a thing.

Instead you end up checking emails, checking your mobile, posting in social media how you beat the traffic, how hellish the elevator today.

You look for that inspiration that never came. Motivation that never knocked.

What goes wrong AGAIN?

Before we answer it straight away. Listen to the story of a User Experience Designer I met online. Her name is Nherwin Ardona, a mother of 2 young kids.

The story above is everyone’s story, like hers, she’s been asking what’s wrong. Luckily she found out the key elements she needed to end the cycle.

From what I heard, traffic in Manila, Philippines is way way worse than in any part the world, even worse than the traffic in Bangkok. She spends 5-6 hours in driving everyday, imagine that. Sitting in your car for 6 hours.

Most Pilipino despised the situation, but refuse to take action, but not her. She knew that she rather spent her time with her family or her life’s dream than being trapped in a gridlock for hours and hours everyday.

But she needs to work, it’s also her passion. For her designing user experience is life, it’s her way to give to people, a way to give back to the world. To design things that will be useful and effective to everyone.

Aside from that she loves the company, a top and well known Mind and Leadership Training provider online and including all the great people in the team.

Yet, she needs to end the cycle of this unproductive way of living. "But how?" She asked.

Decided and firm. She took a vacation leave and use it to prove that she can do better, way way better than being stuck on traffic day in, day out.

Instead of breakfast and choosing clothes, she used up her morning energy and time on creating meaningful things. Designing, writing, brainstorming. No errands, just pure creativity.

After the vacation she presented her works to the decision makers in the company. Everyone thought it was amazing. Then she presented her proposal to work at home and they all said yes. Because data shows how it doubles the productivity and increase the quality of work.

Later on, when the design she made becomes available to the public, (these are the designs she created during her leave) they found out it increased the subscription rate up to 182%, almost double.

It’s been 5 years now since she’s living her dream job while spending her time with her lovely kids, working at home.

What can we learn from the story of Nherwin?

When we wake up from a 7 or 8 hours of sleep, our body is relaxed, our mind is refreshed, our mood is positive. Even the negativity from yesterday are gone. That is the magic of our time in the morning. There’s so much positivity in the morning than any time of day.

But it is limited, our creative energy goes down as time progresses not only because the number of hours are going up, but most importantly because of the will power that we’ve been using on micro decisions we made every time.

It happened almost first thing everyday. We use up these creative energies on which food we eat, micro decisions like selecting route, parking spaces, and even elevators.

It seems insignificant to us but in reality our brain consumes this important limited energy.

Aside from that, our brain is also using our memory to record those bits of information even we don’t want to. Like what we see when we’re in a gridlock, the gossip we hear every day and the bad incidents that shouldn’t bother us. All the energies used sum it up and you’ll end up snacking on social media.

But we have no choice our brain works that way. To experience, make sense of things, filter and record.

Every time we experience something this brain cycle fires up, processing at the background, consuming creative energy. When this happen motivation and inspiration escapes us nowhere to be found.

I’m not saying that we should all give up going to office for work. Instead we can think of strategy to handle this limited resource of ours, to manage our creative energy.

Yes, I want to use my creative energy properly but I think it doesn’t fit me, that’s how my morning works.

Don’t worry, it’s all a matter of choices and few tricks that can help us to save this creative energy.

And how is that? First you can...

Limit the micro decisions you made early on.

Instead of deciding on everything you need to do in the morning, strategize your routines and errands.

You can start with your coffee, maybe you can use good instant coffee on weekdays and brewed on weekends. You can also leave earlier in the morning to use the same route everyday to work and avoid traffic.

Strategic routine will allow you to move faster and enable you to save up your brain energy on creative tasks later on the day when you reach your workspace.

Still, there’s even better way to limit these micro decisions. How?

Proper preparation of things ahead.

Instead of choosing what clothes to wear every morning, or which brand to consume, prepare it before hand. No more selection. No more choosing between body wash or soap.

Have a minimalist mindset. If you can remove those things to help you avoid making decisions. Remove it. Only spare the necessary. This way it will be easier for you to move and take actions on those small errands, form new habits and micro routines.

And when you have those routines in proper places, why not take it to little bit further.

Sleep Earlier to Wake Up Earlier and Use that Time on Things that Matters to You.

Yes. That extra time in the morning can do a lot of things to you. To your life. Even an hour earlier can change a lot of things. You can be ahead of the game.

You can design how your day should look like, you can make outlines of things you plan to do. List down things, what to design, what to write, what metaphors you’ll use. You can plan your content. You can write questions. You can list what to observe on your commute to office.

Allowing your self to have this block of time for your creative energy will make a great impact on your life.

Just like what happened to Nherwin Ardona when she decided that she can do better than waste her time on errands and traffic nightmare. Now she have all the freedom she can get, all the time in the world. Work anywhere she pleases. And now, from our last conversation she mentioned she’s starting to use this creative energy on starting up her own business. Amazing woman.