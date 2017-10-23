Productivity: Why Meal Delivery May Work For You

No matter how busy you become on your entrepreneurial journey or small business venture, your body never fails to remind you when it’s time to eat. That reminder may come in the form of loud grumbling in the pit of your stomach, or in feelings of fatigue after a long morning. Either way, you should not ignore it.

That’s because hunger can do far more than just disrupt your workday. As it turns out, the term “brain fuel” is quite literal. According to a 2009 study, food—particularly carbohydrates—both helps to quiet hunger noise, and also leads to improved cognitive performance. And these outcomes are important for a high-achieving businessperson facing a hectic workday.

Considering skipping breakfast or lunch to get ahead on your workload? Think again. Award-winning registered dietitian Evelyn Tribole shares that skipping meals actually works against your efforts to increase work productivity. She explains that failing to take in the nutrients your body needs can “impact your memory, concentration and mental or physical performance,” negative results busy entrepreneurs can’t afford.

The correlation between consuming well-balanced meals and increased productivity is clear. The problem? Time. Where do you slot in a visit to the farmer’s market or grocery store? Do you really have time to cook the healthy, balanced meals your body and mind crave? If the answer is “no,” there’s hope!

In response, several food startups have begun to pave the way for a new era of meal delivery services that cater to individuals with extremely busy schedules. For example, services like Hello Fresh and Blue Apron take out the shopping aspect of meal preparation by shipping carefully curated ingredients paired with recipes. That’s a big time savings.

However, these services still require you to prepare the meals yourself, and that takes time and energy. So if an ingredient delivery service is still one step too many for you, New York-based startup Freshly takes convenience one step further, crafting and delivering all-natural meals straight to your doorstep, ready for you heat-and-eat in as little as three minutes.

Photo courtesy of Freshly.com

Still not sure if meal delivery is right for you and your busy schedule? Consider the following three benefits of taking the plunge:

Efficient

Incredibly, according to a 2014 study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans dispose of up to 40% of food shortly after it is harvested. Grocery store trips may be well intentioned, but busy schedules and last-minute meal decisions often lead to hundreds of wasted dollars in perished food. Produce spoils before you have time to prepare it, excess leftovers get tossed, or you decide you’re too tired to cook and just go out.

Sound familiar? Well, by using a meal delivery service like Freshly, you could potentially save both time in trips to the grocery store and wasted money and food by having perfectly portioned, ready-to-eat meals.

Convenient

If you find yourself asking “What do you feel like eating?” at least once a day, you’re probably like most Americans. Whether you’re asking a co-worker, loved one, or even yourself, it can quickly become taxing to make sensible nutritional decisions when food cravings strike.

A once-a-week visit by a meal delivery service has the power to eradicate the dreaded lunch and dinnertime question. Instead, you’ll be able to get down to satisfying your hunger with consistently nourishing and healthy meals that energize you to hit your to-do list.

Environmentally Friendly

With recent global shifts towards sustainability, it’s no surprise to learn that more consumers are listing environmental friendliness as a top consideration when purchasing products and services. According to a 2015 study by Nielsen, 50% of global respondents were “influenced by key sustainability factors, such as a product being made from fresh, natural and/or organic ingredients and a company being environmentally friendly.”

If you’re concerned about your carbon footprint, you may be attracted to Freshly’s eco-friendly recycled denim insulation and recyclable containers, an alternative to the hefty, wastrel, and often not so eco-friendly packaging offered by competitors.