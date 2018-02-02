Despite the name, we don’t think our veggie crispers do much in the way of actually keeping our produce fresh and crisp. (How many times have you stored a bag of spinach or a bundle of carrots in one only to find them withered and wilted a week later?)
Everyone has their own tips and tricks for keeping produce fresher for longer. But, if you’re trying to transition to a more sustainable kitchen, there are alternative ways to keep your basil fresh and your sage aromatic without rolling them in a damp paper towel.
For anyone who’s down with saving more produce and spending less dough, we’ve rounded up some of the most innovative kitchen gadgets that’ll keep your your produce crisper than any in-fridge veggie crisper.
Take a look below at these 18 products designed to increase the shelf life of your food:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.