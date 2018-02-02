Despite the name, we don’t think our veggie crispers do much in the way of actually keeping our produce fresh and crisp. (How many times have you stored a bag of spinach or a bundle of carrots in one only to find them withered and wilted a week later?)

Everyone has their own tips and tricks for keeping produce fresher for longer. But, if you’re trying to transition to a more sustainable kitchen, there are alternative ways to keep your basil fresh and your sage aromatic without rolling them in a damp paper towel.

For anyone who’s down with saving more produce and spending less dough, we’ve rounded up some of the most innovative kitchen gadgets that’ll keep your your produce crisper than any in-fridge veggie crisper.

Take a look below at these 18 products designed to increase the shelf life of your food:

1 These silicone food savers Amazon Ever found yourself using half of a fruit or veggie, only to have it go old in a day? These food savers are the solution to keeping half-used fruits and veggies fresh for longer. Get them here

2 These herb savers Amazon Triple the life of your fresh herbs with these BPA-free containers that are designed to fit easily into the door of your fridge. They're designed to let the herbs breathe just enough to keep them crisp and fresh. Get them here

3 Reusable food storage bags Food52 Ditch those plastic baggies for these BPA-free, self-sealing and airtight reusable bags. They're secure enough to store liquids, and durable enough to go through the dishwasher or even for sous vide cooking. Get them here

4 Reusable Bee's Wrap Amazon This organic cotton wrap is made with beeswax, tree resin and organic jojoba oil. It's is a safe alternative to plastic wrap for food storage. Use it to wrap cheese, half fruits and veggies, crusty bread, a sandwich or even cover a bowl or pie dish. Get it here

5 These produce storage savers Amazon These airtight containers ventilate your produce and the bottom tray of the containers keeps moisture away from your produce to reduce rot. Get them here

6 Cloth storage bags for fresh veggies Food52 Say goodbye to wilted veggies and rotted fruits. These 100 percent organic cotton bags protect your produce from the elements and keep them fresh for longer than you thought possible. Simply dampen the bags, fill them with your produce, and store in the fridge. If the bags get dry, simply spritz them again. Get them here

7 These silicone food storage bags Amazon Nothing sounds more appetizing than silicone food storage bags, right? Despite their no-frills name, these reusable bags are a sustainable alternative to your Ziplocs. They're secure enough to store liquids, and practical enough that you can toss them into the dishwasher between uses. Get them here

8 These beer savers Amazon Say goodbye to flat beer. These beer savers will keep your opened beer fresh until the next time you're ready for a (half) cold one. Get it here

9 This 4-in-1 jar kit for spiralizing, juicing, grating and storing Food52 Perfect for meal prep, with this jar kit you can spiralize, juice, and grate your fresh veggies so that when you're ready to cook, your ingredients are ready to use. Get it here

10 This avocado hugger Amazon If you eat your fair share of avocados, you've probably encountered the issue of storing half an avocado for later. This avocado hugger will keep it fresher for longer. Get it here

11 These veggie life extenders for your fridge crisper Amazon These foam savers can be trimmed to fit any draw size. They allow air to circulate throughout the draws to keep your produce oxygenated and riper for longer. Get them here

12 This banana saver Amazon Get it here

13 An airtight storage container set Food52 Get it here

14 This tomato saver Amazon Get it here

15 A pair of linen bread bags Food52 Protect your fresh-baked dough from the elements with these reusable linen bread bags. They keep bread fresher for longer periods of time, and answer the age-old question of how to keep a loaf of crunchy bread fresh for longer than a day or two. Get them here

16 These silicone jar covers Amazon Use these sustainable covers to save open jars like baby food and pet food. Get them here

17 This onion saver Amazon Get it here

18 A pie box Food52 Protect your pies from the elements (and straying hands) by storing it in a cute and durable pie box. Not only will it keep the pie fresher for longer, but you can get it with a leather strap so you can make transporting your baked goodies even easier. Get it here