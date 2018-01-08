Profound change includes setbacks - But don’t let them stop you

In summer 2016, particularly on August 23rd, René Würll, a just graduated student, decided that he had enough of his life. Something profoundly needed to change or he would eventually end up very bad and depressed.

He was fed up with his mediocre life, waiting for something to happen or to be made successful by very slow progress, in a field that he did not like.

At the time he was pursuing a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, nothing a normal sane person would claim to be a bad thing to do. Many people he talked to were already awed by the achievement of a master of science degree in that field.

You start when there is no going back

He knew that his inner voice had him urging to push for bigger goals. And it especially called for a meaning and a WHY.

From that moment he decided to write a journal every day and has only skipped very few days since then.

After reading one of my articles, he started reading Steven Covey’s classic „The seven habits of highly effective people“.

One immediate change was waking up at 6 am every morning, psyched to do and implement the change he was in the midst of.

From that energetic state, he managed to really get something going in his current occupation, which he still was not sure to quit.

Don’t wander off-course. Do corrections regularly.

After founding a company to sell cross-country skis for the summer, ComfortskateS roller skis, he was side-tracked on his mission to be a higher version of himself.

It looked like a good opportunity to learn some entrepreneurial skills.

After a while, it turned out not to be his favorite thing either.

Listen to your inner voice and take immediate action.

In summer 2017, he went on a train to see his girlfriend. The first train was delayed and he had to take a detour. Listening to the biography „The rise of Theodore Roosevelt“ by Edmund Morris it suddenly struck him.

His inner voice told him: Work on electric planes and triple your salary in the next year.

„It was really like one of those once in a lifetime moments. I just knew what I wanted to do.“

Now he works on getting into this peak state regularly in order to make conscious decisions.

Take the next step: Execution

The next step was to go from a state of clear vision to a state of pure action. Again it took a while for René to realize what real action called for.