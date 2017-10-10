Progressives: Please Don't Censor

So much of our worldview is formed early in life. My sense of how to conduct intellectual inquiry comes from freshman year of high school. I took an advanced Biology course. The teacher taught it as if we students were in college. He issued lab notebooks, fancy ones with numbered pages and a grid on each.

I was taught then the rule that if you wanted to follow the scientific method, you wrote in pen, not pencil, for the permanence, and if you made a mistake, you drew a line through the text rather than obliterating it so the next person would be able to read what you had observed. What made the work serious and objective was the record that would allow anyone else to reproduce your results. They could follow your thinking even if you changed your mind.

Since then, I have believed, even if I am not conducting technical research, that it is important to keep a faithful record. The goal is to present a picture of the world that is accurate, corresponding to reality. I would extend the principles beyond the factual. I’m persuaded that for philosophy too integrity depends on truth. Integrity and truth are synonymous, the same.

That is preface for why I am against the new trends to obliterate what is offensive. I would rather engage with it, respond with an explanation of why it is racist; what that means; and how we might do better, as a community and as individuals. Recently, for example, an early sketch by Dr. Seuss, the children’s book author whom every American likely knows from the Cat in the Hat, the Grinch, and Green Eggs and Ham, among dozens of titles recited aloud, was removed from display. Additionally, in an academic journal, an essay considering the merits of colonialism was withdrawn following threats over its content.

These decisions might appear to be victories for proponents of equality, opponents of oppression, but the win is an illusion. To defeat racism, sexism, homophobia, or any other similar attitude requires engagement with it. Bigotry must be challenged in a constant process. Exposing it and remembering it is more likely to eliminate it. Denying discrimination leads to forgetting it. Even if it could be deleted, it should not be.

Then those who feel they have been suppressed become aggrieved. The virus mutates. The original virulence is exacerbated by further resentment. Ironically, those who hate imagine their own narrative in which they cast themselves as the victims.

I know that some who promote free speech do so in bad faith. They say they want a safe space for hate speech, but they shut down progressive dissent by labeling it “political correctness.” My claim, however, is advanced on behalf of social justice. The more we encourage creative expression, especially what is despised, the more likely we are to achieve the goals that censors proclaim for themselves. That is without even considering the risk that those in charge will change, as they always do, and the next set of self-appointed judges of propriety will have a taste for prejudice.

Alternatives are possible. They can be implemented. Helen Zia, an author and civil rights activist, has recounted her frustration trying to persuade museum officials that their exhibit of “the Iron Chink” should be accompanied by background on the machine. In Alaska more than a century ago, the hard labor of salmon processing was done by hand, by Asians, among them Chinese. “Chink” was then, as now, a derogatory term, extended beyond the ethnicity of Chinese to other Asians (“you all look alike”); nobody suggests that “chink” is friendly. In the early 1900s, a device was invented to replace the workers, and it was named with an epithet for those whom it put out of a job. To feature “the Iron Chink” without comment is worse than disrespectful; it is wrong for repeating the slur. To fail to include the item would erase not only Asian immigrants but also the exploitation of them.

When, in 2003, the Fox Movie Channel restored a set of Charlie Chan serials for broadcast, they faced a protest from Asian Americans who argued the detective, once the most popular character at the cinema, was not a role model, especially since he had been portrayed without exception by Caucasians in “yellowface.” After they said they would cancel their planned broadcast of a festival celebrating Chan, a counter protest by his fans — who decried a “ban” — led to a compromise. The network assembled Asian American commentators for a “roundtable,” led by actor George Takei (the original Mr. Sulu of Star Trek fame, prior to his newfound celebrity on social media), with an Asian American director, to discuss the images and their effects. I was humbled to be asked to participate. We talked about the power of stereotypes such as Chan devotees preferring the attitude of the fictitious Asian American to that of real ones. This bit of programming had the added benefit of providing filler that would have been needed anyway, to conform the running times of the shows to the half-hour increments of television scheduling.