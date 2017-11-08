Project Loon in 2017: The Full Rundown!

When we ponder the possibility of bringing Silicon Valley know-how to places where it’s desperately needed, we are too often hampered by political differences, financial woes, and technological limitations. What starts as a promising research project or global initiative often stagnates as just that – every breakthrough in the lab invites further challenge, lacking infrastructure, underdeveloped environments, and extreme temperatures. As a result, the triumph of such an undertaking is that much sweeter, and Google might have earned us the biggest victory of the year in this regard. Their sky-high (literally) effort to bring internet to every corner of the world, dubbed Project Loon, has achieved remarkable success in 2017. They’ve brought connectivity not only to flood zones in three major cities in Peru, but also a hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. Indeed, their efforts foreshadow a bright future of bringing the latest and greatest to areas where they are most required.

Project Loon balloons are manufactured to withstand the pressing temperature and connectivity constraints of the stratosphere (~60,000ft high), as well as last for more than 100 days in regions that desperately need such run-times. The balloons, each the size of a regulation tennis court, employ transceivers to transmit signals to ground stations, back across the balloons, and down to LTE-enabled devices. Through efficient GPS-tracking, constant communication with air-traffic control, and ingenious use of wind-patterns, the balloons cover 5000 square kilometers with limited data drops.

Most importantly, however, the magic of such technology exemplifies itself with Google’s partnership with AT&T and other organizations. Hurricane Maria’s effects on Puerto Rico have been catastrophic – with 80% of cell towers down, thousands of homes destroyed, and millions of people displaced, there is little, if any, infrastructure to get folks back on their feet. Every passing day engenders a greater need for internet connectivity, and Google’s collaboration with the FCC, FAA, FEMA, AT&T, and the Puerto Rican government has enabled text-messaging, cellular connectivity, and limited web-browsing. Their machine learning algorithms continue to measure disturbances in air signals, and they’re gradually piecing together the optimal orientation for their balloons. This marks the second time Project Loon has sent help to struggling cities; in early 2017, they delivered basic internet connectivity to flood zones in Peru with the help of local officials and telecom provider Telefonica. Clearly, the greatest takeaway from such news is that Project Loon is still a purely experimental technology. Even so, engineers and support staff have managed to restore internet communications in an area warped by destruction. The feat is unimaginably promising, and continued tests in design and durability present only sheer positives.