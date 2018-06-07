Proof 'How To Train Your Dragon 3' Is Just An Animated 'Game Of Thrones'

We thought Season 8 of “Game of Thrones” was still about a year away, but it looks like winter has come early in the form of a DreamWorks movie.

In the new trailer for “How To Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden Kingdom,” we see Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and the other Vikings face a new threat and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Who cares? All we know is that it looks like an animated Westeros.

Did “How To Train Your Dragon” take some inspiration from“GoT”? There’s a white dragon, lots of burning ships and what looks like a King in the North. Oh, and you know Kit Harington voiced a character in this movie, too? We repeat: The King in the North is in this movie!

Memes mashing up “How To Train Your Dragon” and “Game of Thrones” existed before now, but this new trailer is too similar to ignore. Two veteran reporters have teamed up to bring you the evidence. Judge for yourself:

Exhibit A: Look familiar?

DreamWorks Studios Hiccup and Toothless or Jon and Drogon?

Exhibit B: What about now?

DreamWorks Astrid and Hiccup.

HBO Dany and Jon.

Exhibit C: New beard. Who dis?

DreamWorks Hiccup.

HBO The King in the North.

Exhibit D: Maybe this is a coincidence?

DreamWorks Toothless flying into battle.

HBO Viserion flying into battle.

Exhibit E: Just some dragons flying with ships.

Dreamworks Just some dragons flying with ships.

HBO Just some dragons flying with ships.

Exhibit F: Oh ship! It’s on fire!

DreamWorks Ships on fire.

Exhibit G: The guy who sings the song featured in the trailer.

HBO Ed Sheeran in "Game of Thrones."

Exhibit H: Need we say more?