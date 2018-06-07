ENTERTAINMENT
06/07/2018 04:54 pm ET

Proof 'How To Train Your Dragon 3' Is Just An Animated 'Game Of Thrones'

How to train your Drogon...
By Bill Bradley and Leigh Blickley

We thought Season 8 of “Game of Thrones” was still about a year away, but it looks like winter has come early in the form of a DreamWorks movie. 

In the new trailer for “How To Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden Kingdom,” we see Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and the other Vikings face a new threat and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Who cares? All we know is that it looks like an animated Westeros. 

Did “How To Train Your Dragon” take some inspiration from“GoT”? There’s a white dragon, lots of burning ships and what looks like a King in the North. Oh, and you know Kit Harington voiced a character in this movie, too? We repeat: The King in the North is in this movie!

Memes mashing up “How To Train Your Dragon” and “Game of Thrones” existed before now, but this new trailer is too similar to ignore. Two veteran reporters have teamed up to bring you the evidence. Judge for yourself:

Exhibit A: Look familiar?

Hiccup and Toothless or Jon and Drogon?
DreamWorks Studios
Hiccup and Toothless or Jon and Drogon?

Exhibit B: What about now?

 

Astrid and Hiccup.
DreamWorks
Astrid and Hiccup.
Dany and Jon.
HBO
Dany and Jon.

Exhibit C: New beard. Who dis?

 

Hiccup.
DreamWorks
Hiccup.
The King in the North.
HBO
The King in the North.

Exhibit D: Maybe this is a coincidence?

 

Toothless flying into battle.
DreamWorks
Toothless flying into battle.
Viserion flying into battle.
HBO
Viserion flying into battle.

Exhibit E: Just some dragons flying with ships.

 

Just some dragons flying with ships.
Dreamworks
Just some dragons flying with ships.
Just some dragons flying with ships.
HBO
Just some dragons flying with ships.

Exhibit F: Oh ship! It’s on fire!

 

Ships on fire.
DreamWorks
Ships on fire.

Exhibit G: The guy who sings the song featured in the trailer.

 

Ed Sheeran in "Game of Thrones."
HBO
Ed Sheeran in "Game of Thrones."

Exhibit H: Need we say more?

Showing off.
DreamWorks
Showing off.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Images
headshot
Bill Bradley
Entertainment Editor, HuffPost
headshot
Leigh Blickley
Senior Entertainment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Game Of Thrones How To Train Your Dragon Film Jay Baruchel
Proof 'How To Train Your Dragon 3' Is Just An Animated 'Game Of Thrones'
CONVERSATIONS