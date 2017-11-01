The world of property and real estate is a magical one. It is evergreen and in many ways an intrinsic necessity for everyone on the planet.

Crowdfunding is a new and truly game-changing concept that enables investors to raise money for businesses and an easier way to access property ventures. The idea behind crowdfunding is that many people are willing to invest a small amount, and when they do, large sums of money can be raised quite quickly. It opens doors for businesses to investors they could never reach otherwise.

When you have many people looking to invest, you have increased challenges, and when you have more challenges, the ‘asset’ of time becomes crucial. Time is money, afterall and a truly valuable resource.

Minarah Group, a UK based property company recently launched their flagship, truly unique and revolutionary digital platform - the Minarah mobile app. The app allows users to easily invest in crowdfunding projects all across the entire spectrum of the UK property market. And how is this accomplished? All with the mere use of a smartphone.

Whilst the crowdfunding model is gaining momentum and interest within property circles, the app is geared at appealing to a younger demographic who have often felt locked out of this complex, competitive and somewhat intimidating industry.

“We want to make investing in property feel like a familiar experience, like buying a book or a new pair of shoes”, intently reveals Jordan Maxwell, Founder of Minarah Group.

Jordan Maxwell, Founder of Minarah Group Ltd.

With its clean, intuitive, easy and appealing user-interface, more akin to a social media platform than an investment service, the app’s biggest value proposition strikes out to be its sheer ease of use, doing away with the complexities and confusion that often surrounds traditional investment offerings. Once you’ve linked a payment card to your account, Maxwell boasts that you can invest in property in just 6 taps on the screen.

By effectively partnering with a multitude of crowdfunding sites in the UK market, the app users will be able to easily buy equity shares in property projects across the whole country.

“The aim is to put property within reach for those who are currently being priced out of the market”, Maxwell explains emphatically.

As an entrepreneur, this really fascinates me. I’m a firm believer in the power and potential of Disruption. Disruptive Innovation is a form of social, technological, commercial and humanistic alteration that spearheads creativity with a revolutionary approach in every sphere of our lives. It is the introduction of 'change' that forces the creation of a new market and induces a powerful 'value proposition'.

Not all innovations are disruptive, even if they are revolutionary. To be truly 'disruptive' in what you do, you have to overwhelm the 'existing' mode of how something is being done. For example, Wikipedia is a disruptive innovation. It came, it saw and it conquered! It took over the traditional encyclopaedia industry. Fat and heavy encyclopaedia books became obsolete.

This is where the concept of property crowdfunding comes in. And it’s quite intriguing really. As an entrepreneur and global investor myself, I’ve always had an eye for good opportunities.

The Minarah app, which has just been accepted onto the Natwest Bank Partnership Programme Esparks©, intends to ‘soften’ the perception of the property industry, allowing users to build a hands-off development and property investment portfolio for the future.

In addition to a range of projects from new builds to renovations, users of the platform will be able to access a wealth of valuable information to help guide them in the right direction for their particular investment needs, including high quality images, documents and project bios designed to make the investing experience a lot more informative.

Whether you’re seeking to develop a substantial nest-egg for the future or want a piece of that new apartment complex being built across town, the Minarah app looks set to revolutionize the way people participate in property investment.

With the official waiting list now open, future users can sign up and gain early access to what’s expected to be the beta version of the app which is set to launch sometime next year.

Conclusively, the company is spearheading tremendous revolutionary change and compelling disruption in the UK real estate market at an unprecedented level. This is being achieved by making property investment more accessible through the creation of a dedicated crowdfunding-style app that is truly cutting-edge and all-encompassing in its functional premise.