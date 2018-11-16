Prosecutors Mistakenly Reveal Criminal Charges Against Julian Assange

A court filing accidentally revealed that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been hit with criminal charges.

The filing is unrelated to Assange; documents in a case pertaining to sex crimes charges against someone named Seitu Sulayman Kokayi were recently unsealed and appeared to accidentally mention Assange.

“Due to the sophistication of the defendant and the publicity surrounding the case, no other procedure is likely to keep confidential the fact that Assange has been charged,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Kellen S. Dwyer.

Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement that the filing was made erroneously.

“That was not the intended name for this filing,” he told The Washington Post.

SCOOP: US Department of Justice "accidentally" reveals existence of sealed charges (or a draft for them) against WikiLeaks' publisher Julian Assange in apparent cut-and-paste error in an unrelated case also at the Eastern District of Virginia. https://t.co/wrjlAbXk5Z pic.twitter.com/4UlB0c1SAX — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 16, 2018

The Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday that the Justice Department was planning to prosecute Assange, who has been living in the Ecuadorean embassy in London since 2012.

The aim to arrest and charge Assange has been on the Justice Department agenda for years but was again raised in April 2017 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, after WikiLeaks was believed to have played a role in releasing emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta during the 2016 presidential campaign, beginning with a batch taken from the party’s servers that was dumped online shortly before its national convention in July 2016. Years prior, WikiLeaks also worked with Chelsea Manning to leak classified documents on America’s military and diplomacy.