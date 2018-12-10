Protesters Arrested Outside Nancy Pelosi's Office In Climate Demonstration

Nearly 150 protesters were arrested outside the Washington, D.C., offices of Reps. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) during a climate demonstration on Monday, according to the group that organized the protest.

Hundreds of young people affiliated with the Sunrise Movement gathered at Pelosi’s and Hoyer’s offices, as well as the office of Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), demanding bold action on climate change.

Protesters at @NancyPelosi’s office demanding Democrats address climate change and a green new deal as part of taking the Majority next year - an effort @ocasio2018 pushing for. pic.twitter.com/M2ZajA9D2Q — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) December 10, 2018

The protesters are calling on the Democratic leaders to sign on to an effort by Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to pass a so-called Green New Deal, an ambitious policy proposal that some scientists say could help avert the worst of climate change in the coming decades.

A spokesperson for Sunrise told HuffPost that 143 protesters were arrested at Pelosi’s and Hoyer’s offices. U.S. Capitol Police did not respond to requests for confirmation.

In a statement, Sunrise co-founder Varshini Prakash referred to a sobering October report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that said humans have until roughly 2030 to scale back greenhouse gas emissions or else face catastrophic planetary changes.

“The Democrats need a plan to make it happen. And if the Democrats want the youth vote in 2020, they need to get to work on a Green New Deal in 2019,” Prakash said.

.@RepMcGovern, as the chair of the House Rules Committee, you have power to make the select committee for a #GreenNewDeal a reality.



We're here at your office to call on you to do the right thing, and we believe you will. Are you with us? #NoExcuses pic.twitter.com/LnMngh8nsA — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) December 10, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed Green New Deal is a federal plan to invest in infrastructure and labor reforms aimed at combating climate change.

Under the proposal, a bipartisan committee would be established and charged with drafting a 10-year plan to neutralize the United States’ greenhouse gas output, adopt 100 percent renewable energy and reduce widening income inequality.

“The Green New Deal we are proposing will be similar in scale to the mobilization efforts seen in World War II or the Marshall Plan,” she told HuffPost in June. “It will require the investment of trillions of dollars and the creation of millions of high-wage jobs. We must again invest in the development, manufacturing, deployment, and distribution of energy, but this time green energy.”

Pelosi’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Monday’s protests.

A spokesman for McGovern directed HuffPost to a statement the representative posted on Twitter endorsing the Green New Deal.

Thank you everyone at @sunrisemvmt @justicedems for making your voices heard & making #ClimateChange a top issue. We need real change. We need a select committee. We need a #GreenNewDeal. And we need to work together w/ all @HouseDemocrats Committees to make it work! — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) December 10, 2018

A spokeswoman for Hoyer directed HuffPost to a tweet from the representative, which didn’t address calls for him to sign onto the Green New Deal but noted his appreciation for the protesters’ urgency on “one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

I welcome visitors from @sunrisemvmt to my office today, and I'm happy to hear from them about one of the most pressing issues of our time. Speaking out is exactly what our democracy is all about, and I appreciate their passion. The new Dem Majority will #ActonClimate. — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) December 10, 2018