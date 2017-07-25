Protesters Chant 'Shame!' And 'Kill The Bill!' Ahead Of Health Care Vote

Just before Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) initiated voting on health care legislation on Tuesday afternoon, exclamations from protesters boomed through the Senate floor.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tried for one final appeal to his GOP colleagues in an effort for them to vote against the bill. After he exited the floor, cries of “Kill the bill, don’t kill us!” and “Shame! Shame! Shame!” came in from the visitor galleries.
The cacophonous shouting continued for a few minutes, eventually leading some protesters to be escorted out while others were arrested, according to HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery. Additionally, reporters were kept away from the visitor galleries and were told to delete their photos.
The chant “Kill the bill! Don’t kill me!” has been used by disability advocates in regards to the health care bill for the past few month.
The Tuesday chants come after protesters showed up on Capitol Hill on Monday to protest the proposed health care bill and staged a demonstration in the Hart Senate Office Building. Several people were arrested during that protest as well.