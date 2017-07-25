Protesters Chant 'Shame!' And 'Kill The Bill!' Ahead Of Health Care Vote

Just before Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) initiated voting on health care legislation on Tuesday afternoon, exclamations from protesters boomed through the Senate floor.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tried for one final appeal to his GOP colleagues in an effort for them to vote against the bill. After he exited the floor, cries of “Kill the bill, don’t kill us!” and “Shame! Shame! Shame!” came in from the visitor galleries.

CLIP: Protesters yell "Kill the bill" and "Shame" from the Senate gallery. C-SPAN does not control cameras in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/isif8byuGO — CSPAN (@cspan) July 25, 2017

Here it comes —> loud “KILL THE BILL” chanting from the Senate galleries. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 25, 2017

Whoa-- people shouting in the Senate chamber, interrupting proceedings: "Kill the bill! Don't kill us!" — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 25, 2017

Senate, normally a place of quiet decorum, is interrupted by protesters loudly shouting, “Kill the bill! Kill the bill! Kill the bill!" — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 25, 2017

The cacophonous shouting continued for a few minutes, eventually leading some protesters to be escorted out while others were arrested, according to HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery. Additionally, reporters were kept away from the visitor galleries and were told to delete their photos.

Reporters blocked from Senate halls where protesters being arrested, shouting, "Kill the bill!" Being told, "no photos. Delete your photos." — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 25, 2017

Press blocked from going to the Senate side of the Capitol because of protesters (?) pic.twitter.com/Ifvqy6dZyD — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 25, 2017

The chant “Kill the bill! Don’t kill me!” has been used by disability advocates in regards to the health care bill for the past few month.

BREAKING: Protestors chanting "Kill the bill" in the Senate gallery as voting began. Being escorted out here --> pic.twitter.com/qn78fqZOYc — Will Drabold (@WillDrabold) July 25, 2017