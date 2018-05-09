Protesters Decrying Torture Dragged From Gina Haspel Senate Hearing

A Senate hearing for CIA nominee Gina Haspel was met with outcry Wednesday as Code Pink protesters rallied against her on Capitol Hill.

Video shows members of the anti-war and social justice group being dragged from the Senate Office Building while shouting against Haspel’s nomination as CIA director, citing her past ties to the spy agency’s torture program.

“Stop the torture!” protesters repeated. “Don’t reward Gina, say no to Gina!”

The Code Pink protesters just started chanting, protesting Gina Haspel’s nomination to lead the CIA, and many of them have now been placed under arrest and dragged forcibly from the hearing room. pic.twitter.com/44f82Vq1qC — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) May 9, 2018

Others demonstrated outside the hearing room and the building.

We participated in a demonstration opposing the confirmation of Hapsel as CIA Director. Confirming Haspel is a message to gov's all over the world that they can practice #torture freely & w/out consequence. #BlockHaspel @WitnessTorture @CenterofConcern @NRCATtweets @YasmineTaeb pic.twitter.com/8ZTMEvkaak — TASSC International (@TASSCintl) May 9, 2018

Rallying outside Hart Senate office building to say #BlockHaspel just minutes before #GinaHaspel testifies before Sen Intel Committe. @WitnessTorture pic.twitter.com/zJFgRZ1oKe — NRCAT (@NRCATtweets) May 9, 2018

The #BlockHaspel argument in a nutshell.



Activists say no to Gina Haspel in front of the Hart Building this morning. #BlockGina #Gina Haspel #CIA pic.twitter.com/jHI6xAY2cj — Witness Against Torture (@WitnessTorture) May 9, 2018

We were outside of the Senate confirmation hearing this morning to say NO to torture and NO to #GinaHaspel as CIA director! pic.twitter.com/0TWAOGSgZ9 — CODEPINK (@codepink) May 9, 2018

Earlier in the day, more than 100 retired and former U.S. ambassadors sent a letter to the Senate expressing concern over Haspel’s nomination.

Haspel’s work running a CIA black site in Thailand in 2002 has been heavily scrutinized, and personnel at the facility are reported to have waterboarded at least one detainee. Haspel also has been connected to the destruction of video evidence of torture sessions.

At her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, she told Senate Intelligence Committee members that she “fully supports the detainee treatment required by law.”

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Protesters from Code Pink are removed before Gina Haspel testifies at the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

“We followed the law then, we followed the law today. I support the law,” she told Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). “I would not allow the CIA to undertake activity that I thought was immoral, even if I thought it was technically legal.”

Her testimony was interrupted at least twice by additional protesters, including one who shouted “Bloody Gina” while being removed from the room.

Another protester, yelling "Bloody Gina!," is removed by Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/NUcVPvzQmo — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) May 9, 2018

MOMENTS AGO: Protester screaming about waterboarding at Gina Haspel Senate confirmation hearing removed by @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/qYim7kzubP — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2018

Code Pink members have become regulars in Washington. The women-led, grassroots group, founded in 2002, has organized demonstrations on a range of issues, including health care, education, and human rights.