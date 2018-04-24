Scott Pruitt Prepares ‘Transparency’ Rule To Limit The EPA’s Use Of Public Health Studies

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt plans to propose a new rule Tuesday to overhaul the way science is used to write regulations at the agency, HuffPost has confirmed. The change is expected to disqualify huge amounts of peer-reviewed public health research and give favor to industry-funded studies.

The rule, first reported by The Washington Post, would deliver a change long sought by conservatives who say “secret science” unfairly cripples industry. But critics of the new EPA proposal say it blocks the agency from using traditional, peer-reviewed studies that rely on anonymity granted to interview subjects to collect data on their personal health. The announcement for the new rule is scheduled for 2 p.m.

“It effectively says our premier public health agency will be prohibited from using many or most public health studies,” said Andrew Rosenberg, director of the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Center for Science and Democracy. “It’s a perfect catch 22.”

The proposal aims to do by EPA writ what Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), the controversial head of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, has attempted for years. Smith has pushed two bills aimed at forcing the EPA to rely solely on research whose raw data could be publicly released, a bow to big industry players, particularly petrochemical companies who complained about research finding higher rates of asthma and other respiratory ailments that resulted from airborne particulates spewing from their plants. The bills passed in the Republican-controlled House, but failed in the Senate.

“In general we strongly support the general concepts in the Lamar Smith bill, which is the basis of what Pruitt is doing,” said Myron Ebell, director at the libertarian Competitive Enterprise Institute and the former head of Trump’s EPA transition team.

The new EPA move builds on a strategy long employed by the tobacco industry to sow doubt as mounting research linked smoking to cancer. The playbook dates back to 1996, when Christopher Horner, a former fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, wrote a memo outlining plans to combat the EPA’s finding that tobacco smoke is carcinogenic by constructing “explicit procedural hurdles the agency must follow in issuing scientific reports.”