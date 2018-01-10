Psychedelic Beat-Core Duo OVER Release New Track And Video

Refusing to follow the typical track or album release patterns of the music industry is Canadian duo OVER. Their mysterious brand of trippy, electronic shoe-gaze is alluring yet emerges as infrequently as twice a year. Seems like a strange move for underground artists who are trying to find traction, but to put it frankly, they simply do not give a fuck.

What they do give a fuck about, however, is the music. Unconcerned with standard industry practices, they create when the wind of inspiration flows through them and when the gust stops, they wait for the next one. Between jobs and daily routines—aspects of life that come first for most aspiring musicians—OVER is making music when they want and how they want.

Their newest track “So Very There” remains consistent with their haunting style of ambient beats. It’s the kind of music that echoes through your brain and is best appreciated while cruising through the city with headphones or on the highest decibel of your car’s sound-system. With irregular time signatures, indecipherable vocals, and whickering percussion, “So Very There” is one more polished track to add to OVER’s oeuvre. Perhaps it will find a home on an LP if they ever decide to produce one.

The song’s video is a voyeuristic tour of Toronto as we follow a skilled skater through the various textures of the urban landscape. “Filmed here in Toronto, the video was all about vibe,” says one half of the duo, Dan Workman. “A simple premise with a tripped-out soundtrack.”

The syncopation of “So Very There” matches the spasmodic and almost acrobatic visuals of the skater as he interjects the smooth forward motion of skateboarding with transient tricks. Slightly grey in hue, even the weather seems to match the hazy tone of OVER’s music.