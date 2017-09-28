COMEDY
Stephen Colbert And Nick Kroll Share Their Awkward Puberty Photos For Puerto Rico

They'll donate money to help hurricane-hit Puerto Ricans if other celebrities do the same.
By Lee Moran

“The Late Show” went back in time for a worthwhile reason on Wednesday.

Host Stephen Colbert and actor Nick Kroll dug out some awkward-looking photographs of when they were going through puberty to share with the world:

There was a serious point to their amusing stunt, however, as they also vowed to donate money to help Puerto Rico overcome the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria if other celebrities follow in their footsteps by posting similar snaps on Twitter under the #puberme hashtag.

Fellow late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was one of the first to join the game:

As have a plethora of non-famous faces:

Check out the full segment above.

