“The Late Show” went back in time for a worthwhile reason on Wednesday.

Host Stephen Colbert and actor Nick Kroll dug out some awkward-looking photographs of when they were going through puberty to share with the world:

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

Thank you Stephen. In return, here's me trying to look like a tough guy because I hadn't yet hit #puberme. #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/WAzZ6kk6qb — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 28, 2017

There was a serious point to their amusing stunt, however, as they also vowed to donate money to help Puerto Rico overcome the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria if other celebrities follow in their footsteps by posting similar snaps on Twitter under the #puberme hashtag.

Fellow late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was one of the first to join the game:

As have a plethora of non-famous faces:

#PuberMe Not a celeb, and I'm probably 11 here, but it's gawky enough. pic.twitter.com/JWU77kKQlr — Valerie Perrins (@VAPerrins) September 28, 2017

Here I am in all my 7th grade glory: Mullet ✔️ Frizzy Perm ✔️ Lavendar Eye Shadow ✔️ Hairy Eyebrows ✔️ #PuberMe Those freckles were cute tho pic.twitter.com/hXpW59FNQf — Laura (@lauraaaarrr) September 28, 2017

Here I am, long before I was the Fabgrandma #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief @StephenAtHome My Mother cut my hair, and rolled it with rags! 1964 pic.twitter.com/DpQzUlj73B — FabGrandma (@FabGrandma) September 28, 2017