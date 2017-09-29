ENTERTAINMENT
09/29/2017 05:05 am ET Updated Sep 30, 2017

Celebrities Share Mortifying Puberty Snaps To Raise Money For Puerto Rico

America Ferrera, Amy Schumer, Kumail Nanjiani and Judd Apatow are just some of the famous faces joining in.
By Lee Moran
Twitter

Celebrities are sharing their most embarrassing snaps online for a great cause.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and actor Nick Kroll invited famous faces to use the #puberme hashtag and post awkward photographs of when they were going through puberty on Wednesday night.

In exchange, they vowed to donate money to help people in Puerto Rico overcome the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The pair shared these deliciously awkward photographs of their teenage selves to kick off the campaign:

YouTube
Stephen Colbert, left, and Nick Kroll, right, launched the #puberme social media campaign on Wednesday's broadcast of "The Late Show."

Dozens of celebrities have since taken the duo up on their generous offer.

Actors America Ferrera, Amy Schumer and Kumail Nanjiani, fellow talk-show hosts James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel and Conan O’Brien, movie director Judd Apatow, and even the former mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg are among those to take part.

Check out which other stars have joined in below:

A post shared by @amyschumer on

A post shared by John Mulaney (@johnmulaney) on

A post shared by Angela Kinsey (@angelakinsey) on

A post shared by Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) on

A post shared by Amy Sedaris (@amysedaris) on

A post shared by Katie Aselton (@katieaselton) on

A post shared by Max Joseph (@maxjoseph) on

A post shared by Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) on

A post shared by Topher Grace (@tophergrace) on

A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on

A post shared by Al Yankovic (@alfredyankovic) on

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on

A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on

A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on

A post shared by Adam Pally (@adam.pally) on

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

Watch the full clip below:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Television Stephen Colbert Jimmy Kimmel Puerto Rico
Celebrities Share Mortifying Puberty Snaps To Raise Money For Puerto Rico
CONVERSATIONS