Celebrities Share Mortifying Puberty Snaps To Raise Money For Puerto Rico

Celebrities are sharing their most embarrassing snaps online for a great cause.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and actor Nick Kroll invited famous faces to use the #puberme hashtag and post awkward photographs of when they were going through puberty on Wednesday night.

In exchange, they vowed to donate money to help people in Puerto Rico overcome the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The pair shared these deliciously awkward photographs of their teenage selves to kick off the campaign:

YouTube Stephen Colbert, left, and Nick Kroll, right, launched the #puberme social media campaign on Wednesday's broadcast of "The Late Show."

Dozens of celebrities have since taken the duo up on their generous offer.

Check out which other stars have joined in below:

A post shared by @amyschumer on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

A post shared by Mike Bloomberg (@mikebloomberg) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

.@nickkroll Hope pimple in the middle of my forehead doesn't distract too much from my (actual) hairless kitten #PuberMe #puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/vLAPltuIlJ — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 29, 2017

A post shared by theandrewrannells (@andrewrannells) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

A post shared by John Mulaney (@johnmulaney) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

A post shared by Angela Kinsey (@angelakinsey) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

A post shared by Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

A post shared by Amy Sedaris (@amysedaris) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@themelissarauch) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

A post shared by Katie Aselton (@katieaselton) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

A post shared by Max Joseph (@maxjoseph) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

A post shared by Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

A post shared by Topher Grace (@tophergrace) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

A post shared by Al Yankovic (@alfredyankovic) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

A post shared by ikebarinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

A post shared by Adam Pally (@adam.pally) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

A post shared by Charlie Carver (@charliecarver) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT