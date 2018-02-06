After Backlash, Publix Says It Will Cover HIV Prevention Drug For Staff

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, daily use of PrEP can reduce the risk of contracting HIV from sex by more than 90 percent. The out-of-pocket cost of the drug without insurance can reportedly be as high as $13,000 per year.

Though it was not disclosed whether the Publix employee identified as LGBTQ, some outlets speculated that the company was discriminating against gay and bisexual men, who remain disproportionately susceptible to HIV infection, by refusing to cover PrEP.

Publix has been accused of anti-LGBTQ discrimination on more than one occasion. The company is one of the few Fortune 500 companies that did not participate in the Human Rights Campaign’s 2018 Corporate Equality Index, which is used as a benchmarking tool for LGBTQ workplace equality.

The company’s decision to reverse course on PrEP was praised by a number of LGBTQ rights organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, which called it “a positive step forward,” particularly given the franchise’s location.

“Publix has locations predominantly in the South, where HIV disproportionately affects the population, making this decision all the more impactful and necessary,” Mary Beth Maxwell, HRC’s senior vice president for programs, research and training, said in an email statement. “We hope this decision by Publix will inspire other large employers to think seriously about ensuring that their health plans address all employees’ needs.”

Local advocacy group Equality Florida echoed those sentiments, praising Publix for “responding to the voices from the community and making this critical change in policy” in a Facebook post Tuesday.