A Lot Of Americans Don't Know That Puerto Ricans Are Americans, Too

Maria “will essentially devastate most of the island,” Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said earlier this week. He described the federal emergency response ahead of the storm as “phenomenal,” adding that he hoped the rest of the U.S. would stand up for the island after the storm.

“After Irma, the people of Puerto Rico stood up and helped others,” he said, according to USA Today. “We’ve done our part. But it’s likely we’re going to need a lot of help, a lot of collaboration, after this storm.”

Fewer than half of Americans, however, even realize that Puerto Ricans are American citizens.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters A home in Guayama, Puerto Rico, prepared for the arrival of the Hurricane Maria on Sept. 19, 2017.

According to a March Suffolk poll, just 47 percent of Americans knew that a person born in Puerto Rico to Puerto Rican parents would be an American citizen, while 30 percent said they’d be a Puerto Rican citizen. The remaining respondents either offered another answer or said they were unsure.