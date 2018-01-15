Puerto Rico in the Dark

Sometimes, the personal story of someone in a crisis situation is much stronger than any reporting.

That’s why what follows is an intensely personal account of living through the September hurricane Maria’s devastation of the island by Tim Sherwood, a long time resident who tells how he and his wife have weathered this horrendous storm.

On September 20, 2017 Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico shredding houses, trees and power lines. Nearly two months later, life for almost all of us is still bare bones. No power means no electric light, no hot water, no cooling fans, and no refrigeration. We have regressed to primordial rhythms, rising with the sun, setting forth to hunt for food during the day, and bedding down not long after dark. In the evening, there is no TV, no computer, nothing but reading in the inky dark by the glow of a lantern.

Still, those of us who are relatively well off are fortunate, for our reinforced concrete houses withstood the hours-long battering by 150 mile-per-hour winds. Hundreds of thousands of poorer families in the barrios and mountains have lost roofs or even houses as well as their possessions to wind, rain and flooding. For weeks collapsed bridges, washed-out roads and highways blocked by fallen trees and tangles of power lines, have isolated many rural communities.

Here’s a typical day post-Maria for this retired person. I get up earlier than I used to, exercise, feed the dog, then face a decision: whether to have an egg boiled on our small camp stove, or eat some cereal using powdered milk. Having read the local papers limited to news on the storm, I turn to my iPhone for the U.S. and international news. When the battery gives out as it invariably does, I need to use the car to recharge it. So I may decide to go shopping for food, which like most everyone else without refrigeration I do every two or three days.

That’s one reason why the parking lot of the supermarket—which has a powerful generator—is jammed with cars: people have to shop continuously. As I enter, I see the other reason: a multitude sitting at tables near the prepared food counter eating hot meals. Most of the rest of us are there to buy items that need no refrigeration and wander through the aisles, passing quickly through the meat and frozen food sections but then halting elsewhere to pick up things like a can of tuna or Spam, little containers of fruit juice, and small plastic cups of apple sauce or cut-up apricots. At the fresh produce and fruit counters, I select items that I’ve discovered are relatively durable: an apple, a kiwi, a head of Romaine lettuce, and a couple of tomatoes. There are no bananas, a crop Maria wiped out along with coffee and most of the rest of local agriculture. In an open-air market, my wife Edna did find several small, blackened bananas. I was able to eat one of these survivors, but that night a rat dug into the second and at daybreak a bird flew in and pecked the heart out of the third. It seems that other species are competing with us for food, including the bees buzzing the honey jar. Before leaving the store, I pick up a carton of orange juice and a package of “Babybel” cheese balls, both products that I find can last until my next visit.

As a retired geezer, I continue to do doctors’ appointments, though the hurricane has made that more difficult. A caveat: I am talking about the trials of an urban middle-class person with ample insurance and transportation to get to doctors and pharmacies and hospitals. These advantages are generally unavailable to oldsters dependent on the government health plan for the medically indigent, many of them in isolated rural towns; one reads harrowing stories of some who have suffered or even died because they needed and couldn’t obtain refrigerated medicines, oxygen or dialysis. There are no clear data on the number of dead due to the hurricane; numbers range from the official 64 to estimates in the hundreds. The Island’s medical picture is made still bleaker by the fact that many specialists have been leaving for the states. In comparison to others my medical needs are inconsequential though to me they loom large.

Here are examples of what I’ve had to deal with. I go to the dentist religiously every six months to get my teeth cleaned, any new cavity filled, and the latest bulletin on my receding gums. So imagine my dismay when I arrive for the appointment in late October only to see a sign on the front door informing clients that the office will be closed until the electricity returns, perhaps by December 3d. Or when I return to the podiatrist, feeling my way up the darkened stairwell and stepping gingerly over the cables snaking across the floor that connect her office to a generator. The doctor tells me that while she can treat my toenail fungus, she dare not snip the tendon that is painfully twisting my arthritic toe without “real” electricity. When the power returns, so will I.

Evenings are challenging since they usher in the dark time. I try to return from shopping or the doctor well before the tropical night falls, about 6 pm. If I achieve that, I have time for a quick snooze before the dog, standing on her hind legs, barks in my ear for her walk. I take her along sidewalks lined with mountains of downed vegetation and damaged household goods, avoiding slabs of broken concrete lifted at sharp angles by the roots of trees as they crashed to the ground. When the dog has done her deed, she’s ready to return; I take her back, feed her dinner, and then go for a longer walk, usually now in total darkness. There are no street lights and I need a flashlight to pick my way safely through the debris, though here and there rays of light emerge from the occasional house that has acquired its own generator. People desperate for electricity and with a little extra cash have bought more than a hundred thousand of these contraptions that are expensive to run and generate noise and fumes that annoy their lightless neighbors.

Back at my house, it’s time for a cold shower and then dinner. Without TV, Edna and I are now able to share quality time together while commenting on the day’s scarce information. What do we eat? The meal might consist of slices of Spam fried in a little olive oil and brown sugar or perhaps a tuna fish sandwich without mayonnaise or, on a market day, a bona fide fresh hamburger. Salad is a few leaves of Romaine lettuce and slices of tomato topped with pieces of Babybel cheese. Along with the meal, I may swill down some grape juice from a small cardboard carton using its bent straw, but rather cautiously since the straw has a tendency to regurgitate on my lap. Edna sticks with a bottle of water. For desert, I have some cut-up fruit or applesauce from a small plastic container.

For variety and being adventurous types, we have on two occasions eaten Army field rations, MREs—Meals Ready to Eat—that have invaded the country along with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Paradoxically, these MREs are both dainty and gross: dainty because like airline meals each item is carefully enclosed in its own wrapper—condiments like catsup or peanut butter or mayonnaise, salt and pepper, instant coffee, powdered fruit drink, desert, Chiclets, even the paper napkins—but gross because the main dish, that may be a “Beef patty”, “Beef ravioli’ or ‘Southwest beef and black beans”, once heated up by the “flameless ration heater” which bubbles in the bag like a witch’s brew and emits an acrid gas, tastes like nothing one has experienced before, certainly not the name on the bag. Afterwards, I pop a Pepto-Bismol. But there is no doubt that these MREs with their carefully balanced nutrition—the information on the bag says you should eat some of each item if you can’t go the whole hog—have surely filled the stomachs of many hungry people.

After dinner, Edna turns to her iPhone, often exchanging with our two grown children and me via WhatsApp the satiric memes with which Puerto Ricans are flooding the Internet. For example, a smiling Pope Francis sends a message to the Puerto Rican people: “Lent is cancelled on the Island. You’ve already gone through more than 40 days of sacrifice and eating tuna fish.” Another touts a new adventure theme park with features like “Maria the Ride” (a sort of roller coaster); “the Leptospirosis River Adventure”; the “Rubble Obstacle Challenge” (a highway covered with fallen trees and electrical pylons); “the Bare Forest” (the El Yunque rainforest’s trees without leaves); “the MRE Food Court”; “the Utuado Bridge Peril” (a zip line between the two ends of that town’s washed-out bridge); and “the Trump Towel Toss”.

As for me, I read for a while juggling a lantern and a flashlight. When my eyes blur, I go outside to gaze at the stars, which I’d never really seen before Maria turned out the lights. In normal times Puerto Ricans are prodigal users of energy: satellite photos of the nighttime Caribbean show the island as a bright splash of light among the larger, darker masses of Santo Domingo and Cuba. Now this small country must be as invisible from space as it seems to be from Washington. After enjoying the resplendent night sky, and though it’s still early I’m off to bed with a can of repellant for the mosquitoes and a damp washcloth on my face for the heat.