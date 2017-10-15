“Puerto Rico Is in America Now!” As Trump Turns a Blind Eye, Broadway Unites For Hurricane Support Oct. 19

As America’s “Dear Leader” continues to ignore the cries of the helpless as he spends countless hours stroking his penis on the golf course, Broadway Diversity Project and We So Hapa have brought together a stunning roster of talented Broadway performers who are generously donating their time and talent to support the more than 3 million American citizens in Puerto Rico still suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Helmed by Broadway’s Diane Phelan (The King and I, Here Lies Love) with Musical Direction by Lena Gabrielle, the evening will boast performances from:

Renee Albulario (Here Lies Love), Alex Chester (Grinch), Sean Patrick Doyle (Kinky Boots), Megan Masako Haley Homes (Pacific Overtures), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), Arielle Jacobs (In the Heights), Kelly McCormick (Carousel), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amelie), Diane Phelan (The King and I), Sam Poon (The King and I), Celia Mei Rubin (Great Comet), Jennifer Sanchez (On Your Feet), Jesse Swimm (School of Rock), Sam Tanabe (Allegiance), Jessica Wu (Miss Saigon) and EJ Zimmerman (Les Misérables).

Not involved in this project is Bruno Mars, but he released this incredible video yesterday and I wanted to include it anyway:

——————————————

100% of proceeds from the concert and bar will go to www.UnitedForPuertoRico.com

The evening will begin at 7 PM with an optional cocktail hour, followed by the 8 PM concert. the cell is located at 338 West 23rd Street.