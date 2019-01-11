Puerto Rican Officials Livid At Reports Trump May Use Disaster Funds To Pay For Wall

Rep. Jennifer Gonzalez (R-Puerto Rico) said late Thursday that Trump is playing “political football.”

“While the President has broad military authorities, as the Commander in Chief, when it comes to declaring a national emergency, I cannot and will not support reallocating funding we approved in a bipartisan effort in Congress for the recovery and reconstruction of Puerto Rico,” Gonzalez said.

“We haven’t received the funding after more than a year and using this as a political football is not what the American citizens in Puerto Rico deserve,” she continued.