It’s that time of year — when we OD on everything pumpkin. From pumpkin bread to pumpkin cheesecake to pumpkin soup, every recipe you need to satisfy your pumpkin craving is on this list!

My grandmother clipped this recipe from a magazine over 50 years ago, and it's still as wonderful today as it was back then. The recipe is simple — just a bit of mixing and stirring, pop it in the oven, and, in about an hour, you'll have a house smelling of sweet autumn spices and two scrumptious, pumpkiny loaves.

Light and fluffy with crisp edges, these spiced pumpkin pancakes have a nice fall flavor and are perfect alongside a hot cup of coffee on a chilly morning. Since the pancakes freeze well, I usually make a double batch on the weekend so the kids can just pop them in the toaster on busy mornings throughout the week.

When we think of pumpkin, we usually think of autumn sweets but pumpkin's earthy flavor is wonderful in savory dishes too. In this velvety soup, pumpkin purée is simmered with leeks, apples, maple syrup, and herbs; cumin and cayenne pepper lend smoky, spicy flavor.

Homemade pumpkin pie can be tricky. Through the years, I've tested over a dozen recipes and each one was plagued with either a filling that wouldn't set properly, a massive crack down the center, or an under-cooked crust. But this one comes out perfect every time.

Here you have my favorite pumpkin bread (see above) reinvented as muffins, with an irresistible crunchy nut streusel topping.

After testing six different versions of pumpkin cheesecake, I came up with this surefire recipe. It's a family favorite for the holidays, and a welcome change from the usual pumpkin pie.

Sweetened with honey and gently spiced, these earthy corn muffins are best served warm out of the oven. As a bonus, the addition of pumpkin makes them healthier and lower in fat than your typical cornbread.

Imbued with warm autumn spices like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves, these cookies are cakey inside and slightly crisp outside. My family flocks to the kitchen as soon as I pull them out of the oven, and the first batch disappears before the second trays are even done.