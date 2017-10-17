Punjab and Sindh provinces in Pakistan are public-ising their private schools (and they’re also privatising their public schools)

Back in 2015 the Economist published an article called “Learning Unleashed”, which breathlessly declared Punjab, Pakistan to be the “new standard bearer for market-based education reform”. No matter there isn’t really any evidence that learning has been improved, never mind unleashed, what the article described is just about the opposite of a market-based reform. Through voucher and subsidy schemes, Punjab’s government injects public finance into private schools. Similarly, in the southern province of Sindh, the state is fully financing the education of hundreds of thousands of kids enrolled in private schools. And in both provinces it is the state, not the market, that sets the rules of the game.

Kids in Pakistan’s schools aren’t learning. And they’re the lucky ones who are actually in school

Test scores suggest that children in Pakistan are performing well below curricular standards. Although, unlike in India, their test scores have not worsened over time, like almost every other developing country they are not improving. Data from ASER makes for grim reading: less than a third of grade five children from the wealthiest quintile have the numeracy and literacy skills that are expected of a child in grade two. Just 17 percent of grade five kids from the poorest quintile can read a single sentence. Remember, these are the kids who managed to make it to grade five – in other words, they’ve sat through at least five years of schooling and 83 percent of them still can’t read a sentence.

As for those who aren’t in school, Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics estimates that there are 5.6 million primary age out-of-school kids (note that this figure is based on the 1998 census, and so the true number could well be substantially higher or lower).

Waiting for a teacher

The twin ”crises”of low and static test scores, combined with millions of kids not in school, has led to a proliferation of education reforms. These include policies that aim to harness the vibrant and growing private education sector.

With education in crisis, government turned to the private sector for help

Provincial leaders in Punjab and Sindh are taking bold steps to reform their failing education systems. They’ve moved fast, particularly in Punjab where the Economist’s Learning Unleashed article is framed and proudly mounted on several government office walls.

Learning Unleashed, the Economist, August 2015. Pride of place at the offices of the Punjab Education Foundation

Together, the PPPs in Punjab and Sindh make up one of the largest and fastest-growing public private partnerships in the world. More than three million kids in the two provinces are enrolled in around ten thousand private primary schools, with the cost of their education fully financed by the state. They’re managed by semi-autonomous entities, the Sindh Education Foundation and the Punjab Education Foundation, whose funding is almost entirely provided by their provincial governments.

It seems like a smart policy decision. Parents apparently prefer private schools. Three in ten schools in Pakistan are private and 39 percent of those are less than five years old. Private schools are far cheaper than government schools. And a study by Andrabi et al. (2010) found that low-cost private schools in rural Punjab have large, positive effects on test scores among primary-school students. A subsequent study by the same authors found that students who moved from government to private schools saw a large gain in test scores shortly after moving, while those who moved from private to government schools saw a large decline.

Of course there’s a question as to whether these effects are biased by parent-selection into private schools, and school-selection of higher attaining students. But this is something that, in theory at least, a PPP should be able to correct for.

SEF and PEF-assisted schools are not permitted to charge top-up fees to eligible students

Pakistan has made its private schools more public. A bit like privatisation in reverse

Pakistan’s rapidly-growing PPPs have been described as wholesale privatisation. But they’re not actually privatising state provision at all. They’re public-ising private provision. The kids may be enrolled in private schools but as one SEF director put it “these schools are now far less private, and far more public”. The big change is that in return for its financing, the state gets to make the rules.

The state picks which schools and which children are eligible for financing. A school’s location (at least 1km from another school) is supposedly the major determining factor, alongside some infrastructural requirements. This means that parents usually don’t have a choice in practice, unless they want their child to travel long distances to school.

The state sets the price of education. Schools are given a subsidy for each child, with top-up fees strictly prohibited. So, the non-PPP schools in the same locality need to adjust their price if they are to compete.

The state decides what quality is. This is generally determined through self-designed and self-administered tests, with sanctions imposed on under-performers, including the withdrawal of the subsidy.

Providing free education and making sure that schools are imparting learning is obviously the right and sensible thing for a government to do. But what’s happening in Pakistan is the antithesis of what market-based reformers advocate for. As Jishnu Das – one of the authors of the 2010 private school study - notes, these are not market-level interventions. They require the government to “put their thumb on the scale”, picking winners and shifting the accountability almost entirely from parents, whose fees keep the school open, to the state. The role that fee-levels play in informing parents about the relative performance of schools, and the preferences of other parents, is removed.

In urban Karachi and Lahore, where private schools jostle for space and market in crowded slum communities, some lucky private schools have an almost guaranteed revenue from the state, Meanwhile their neighbours, often just a couple of hundred feet away, have to find ways to woo fee-paying parents through their doors.

There’s mixed evidence on whether these public subsidies are improving learning

It’s not yet clear if it’s working. The subsidies for private schools are channeled through five different programmes, all of which have different objectives, financing mechanisms and accountability frameworks. It’s challenging to disentangle outcomes from the design and implementation of each model and to draw generalised conclusions about Pakistan’s experience of injecting public finance into private schools. However, there is some evidence from the few rigorous evaluations that have examined the learning outcomes generated by these PPP schools.

Malik, 2010: PPPs in Education: Lessons Learned from the Punjab Education Foundation. This suggests some improvements in educational quality, but as it’s based on PEF-administered tests it’s difficult to judge performance against that of larger student populations.

This suggests some improvements in educational quality, but as it’s based on PEF-administered tests it’s difficult to judge performance against that of larger student populations. Amjad and McCleod, 2014: Effectiveness of Private, Public and PPP in Pakistan. This study - which looked at just 16 PPP schools - concludes that PPP students generally outperform students in public schools, and perform around the same as students in private schools.

This study - which looked at just 16 PPP schools - concludes that PPP students generally outperform students in public schools, and perform around the same as students in private schools. Barrera-Osorio et al, 2017: Delivering Education to the Underserved through a PPP Program in Pakistan. This is a high-quality study, which collected data in 199 villages and surveyed more than 8,000 households. The results seem pretty impressive - after two years of schooling, test scores increased by 0.63 standard deviations among the children of the households who had said that they would participate in the programme.

So, the Barrera-Osorio study in particular showed some quite spectacular learning gains. But these were generated by the kids whose parents sent them to school, compared with children who mostly didn't go to school at all. (The study also shows that distance really matters - private schools in Sindh decreased the distance to a school quite dramatically, which had a significant effect on enrolment.)

Otherwise, there isn't yet the breadth nor depth of data to draw strong and generalisable conclusions about the effectiveness of public-ised private schools on learning outcomes for the poor.

Meanwhile, the Punjab education roadmap – whose objective is mainly access – has declared the PEF programmes a great success on the basis of the 2.6 million kids enrolled in PEF schools.

The better performance of PPP schools is partially driven by selection - and the poorest kids may not be benefiting

Importantly, and as with PPP literature more generally, a question remains regarding the extent to which these apparent learning gains come from selection, in other words the background of parents who enroll their kids in private schools, rather than PPP school performance. Alongside, it’s not clear whether PPP schools are enrolling out-of-school children, rather than subsidising those already enrolled in fee-paying private schools. The accountability structures of the PPPs in Punjab and Sindh certainly have the potential to incentivize operators to select higher attaining kids – and therefore probably more advantaged kids - as financial sanctions are imposed on schools whose pupils do not achieve academic floor targets in tests.

Grade one kids at the PPP school

I visited a PPP schools last week which is located wall-to-wall with a public school. The PPP school was well kept, with present teachers and an attentive principal. In contrast, the public school was one of the saddest I have ever seen: broken, cobwebbed windows, dilapidated furniture and not a teacher nor a teaching resource in sight.

Granted, the PPP school knew I was coming (together with a journalist from a major global publication), but it was the state of the kids that told me the most. The children in the massively under-enrolled public school were visibly more disadvantaged, even to my amateur eye. They weren’t wearing school uniforms and several didn’t have shoes on their feet. The children in the PPP school next door were neatly turned out in their school uniforms, with well-brushed hair and nicely-packed school bags.

The government school next door

The PPP school isn't full - you can see from the enrolment log below that there are plenty of places available. So I quizzed one of the teachers:

“Why aren’t the kids from the public school enrolling here? Surely any parent would rather their child study in this nicely maintained school, rather than that decrepit school next door, where the teachers haven't shown up and there aren’t any learning materials? Particularly given this school is also free?”

The enrolment log at the PPP school shows a big drop off after Kachi (KG) class

Unlike my Urdu, her English was pretty good. She told me the school won’t allow the kids to move. That didn’t make sense. Parents decide where their kids go to school. It was only later on, when I heard about the sanction policy for PPP schools, that I started to understand. The PPP schools keep or lose their contracts on the basis of their performance in tests. State financing is withdrawn if not enough kids pass the test. Around 550 of their c. 2,000 PPP schools have had their contract terminated since the programme began.

So, it’s not surprising that private schools want to enroll richer, higher-attaining kids, and leave the poorer, lower-attaining kids at the government school next door.

Sindh and Punjab are now testing a different kind of PPP, handing over the management of public schools to private operators

Like its road traffic, education reform in Pakistan moves at lightning speed until it is forced to stop. Citizens may well vote for a change in one or other province in next year’s elections, in which case the reform momentum could slow down, stop, or even be reversed. In the meantime, Punjab continues to move at its charismatic lightning pace, while Sindh prefers its own “small and slow, but beautiful” approach.

In the last 18 months, both provinces have started to experiment with a different kind of PPP, where the state contracts out its public schools to private operators.

Since April 2016, Punjab has handed over 4,300 schools to non-state operators, transferring all the government teachers to other public schools. Private operators are paid a per-child subsidy, with which they hire their own teachers and manage the schools.

A public school in Punjab, managed by The Citizens Foundation

And Sindh has recently launched its own version: it’s contracting out 100 public schools, 23 in the first two phases. Private operators make technical and financial bids for the schools, and the bid-winners are tasked with turning them around. In most cases, existing government teachers won’t be moved out so operators will need to figure out how improve their performance if they’re to be successful.

In theory, these newer programmes are working with existing government schools, rather than paying private schools. But, while Sindh’s more conservative programme provides some future proofing against a change in government, the new initiative in Punjab is a bold - and not yet evidenced - step toward large-scale privatisation of the public sector. If the programme is reversed by the next administration, thousands of schools could be left without teachers. And anecdotal evidence suggests that resistance is already emerging, with some village communities reacting with hostility to their only government school being handed over to an individual or organization that the state, not the parents, has picked.

That’s not to say these aren’t policies worth trying: Pakistan’s dismal learning outcomes certainly justify experimentation. But more haste, less speed - or rather, more evaluation before scaling - might be what’s needed. State capacity, regulatory oversight, monitoring systems and so on need to keep up with the rapid pace of reform.