Puppy Predictors: Jimmy Fallon Makes The Call For The Super Bowl LIII Champions

In what has become a longstanding tradition for “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon turned to the golden retrievers to predict the winner of Super Bowl LIII.

Fallon has used “puppy prognosticators” to predict a variety of sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby, the NCAA Final Four and the college football championship. He’s even used them to forecast elections.

The puppies are corralled at the end of a ramp. At the other end are two bowls of dog kibble – one labeled Patriots, the other Rams. Whichever bowl attracts the most puppies is the winner.

In this year’s Super Bowl contest, the lead changed hands a couple of times and it looked like there might be a possibility of overtime.