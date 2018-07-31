15 Practical Purses For Travel That Aren't Ugly

Well-planned travel is all about packing the right pieces, like comfortable travel shoes, solid toiletries instead of liquid ones, and multipurpose travel accessories that define less is more.

Whether you’re hitting one of the world’s best beaches, or will be traveling to one of these stunning Airbnbs for a wedding, you don’t want to worry about having a day bag that’s too big or too small for everything you’ll need while you’re out exploring.

To make sure you have the perfect travel purse before your next departure, we’ve found some of the best purses that’ll hold all of your travel essentials, from water and sunscreen, to passports and gadgets. And, they’re so cute you’ll probably want to carry them at home, too.

Below, 15 travel purses for your next getaway: