15 Purses That Convert To Backpacks To Give You Way More Options

These two-in-one bags can transition from a purse to a backpack.
By Brittany Nims

Most two-for-one situations in life are worth getting excited about, like two-for-one margs, or two-for-one shoe sales.

When we travel, we look for multipurpose, two-in-one products to save space in our carry-ons bags, and we’ve swapped most of our beauty products for multipurpose ones to cut our morning routine in half. That’s why, when we discovered the life-changing magic of convertible backpacks, we knew we’d hit the jackpot.

These two-in-one bags can transition to a backpack from a tote, crossbody or handheld purse. Though there are plenty of other styles of practical purses for travel, the idea of having two bags in the form of one is just about the most perfect thing a traveler, working professional or busy parent could ask for.

Take a look below at some of our favorite convertible backpacks to find the right fit for your lifestyle: 

  • 1 Gap Convertible Backpack
    Gap
    Gap
    Get it at Gap, $60.
  • 2 Kate Spade New York Maple Street Kenzie Leather Convertible Backpack
    Nordstrom
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $300. 
  • 3 Greenpoint Backpack Tote
    Etsy
    Etsy
    Get it at Etsy, $165. 
  • 4 Marc Jacobs Mini Double Pack Leather Crossbody Bag
    Nordstrom
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $196. 
  • 5 Kate Spade New York That's The Spirit Mini Nylon Crossbody Bag
    Nordstrom
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $128. 
  • 6 STS Ranchwear The Baroness Convertible Backpack/Shoulder Bag
    Zappos
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $105. 
  • 7 Leith Metal Handle Faux Leather convertible Packback
    Nordstrom
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $48. 
  • 8 Jetsetter Mini Convertible Nylon Backpack
    Henri Bendel
    Henri Bendel
    Get it at Henri Bendel, $228. 
  • 9 Backpack Convertible Tote Bag
    Etsy
    Etsy
    Get it at Etsy, $40. 
  • 10 Mercado Global Mini Lobena Backpack
    Nordstrom
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $138. 
  • 11 Sherpani Tempest Canvas Convertible Backpack
    Nordstrom
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $148. 
  • 12 The Sak Loyola Convertible Mini Backpack
    Zappos
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $100.
  • 13 Hobo Blaze Backpack
    Zappos
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $218. 
  • 14 Rebecca Minkoff Mini Julian Nylon Convertible Backpack
    Nordstrom
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $125. 
  • 15 Ted Baker London Rammira Leather Convertible Backpack
    Nordstrom
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $270. 

