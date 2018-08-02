Most two-for-one situations in life are worth getting excited about, like two-for-one margs, or two-for-one shoe sales.
When we travel, we look for multipurpose, two-in-one products to save space in our carry-ons bags, and we’ve swapped most of our beauty products for multipurpose ones to cut our morning routine in half. That’s why, when we discovered the life-changing magic of convertible backpacks, we knew we’d hit the jackpot.
These two-in-one bags can transition to a backpack from a tote, crossbody or handheld purse. Though there are plenty of other styles of practical purses for travel, the idea of having two bags in the form of one is just about the most perfect thing a traveler, working professional or busy parent could ask for.
Take a look below at some of our favorite convertible backpacks to find the right fit for your lifestyle:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.