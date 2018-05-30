Pusha T Claims Drake Has A Secret Baby On Diss Track

Pusha T and Drake have been taking lyrical shots at each other for years, and their rap feud has reached new heights (or lows, depending on how you look at it) with the arrival of Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon.”

He dropped the song on Tuesday and pulls absolutely zero punches in the scorching 3-minute diss track, which touches on everything from Drake’s childhood to an alleged secret baby.

The single’s cover art features a photo of a young Drake wearing blackface, which Pusha T said is a real portrait by photographer David Leyes, who did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Instagram later removed the photo from Pusha T’s Instagram page, prompting him to post a screenshot, writing that it was the “first time this has happened to me.”

(He pulled a similar stunt when he used a controversial photo of the late Whitney Houston’s bathroom covered in drug paraphernalia as the cover for his new album.)

“The Story of Adidon” was released in response to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle,” which he dropped less than a day after Pusha T alleged Drake used a ghostwriter and compared him to Donald Trump in the song “Infrared” on his new album.

In “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha T claims that Drake is hiding a secret love child with adult film actress and artist Sophie Brussaux, to whom he was linked in 2017:

Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother.

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her.

A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap.

We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts.

You are hiding a child, let that boy come home.

Deadbeat mothafucka playin’ border patrol, ooh.

Adonis is your son,

And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real.

Love that baby, respect that girl.

Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world.

Brussaux welcomed a son late last year and said that Drake was the father and that she had text messages from him asking her to get an abortion. Drake has denied Brussaux’s account but said he “would do the right thing by the child” if the boy was his, according to a statement to TMZ at the time from his representative.

Nothing is seemingly off-limits for Pusha T, who also goes after Drake’s parents, Sandi and Dennis Graham, who split when he was 5 years old.

You mention wedding ring like it’s a bad thing.

Your father walked away at 5, hell of a dad thing.

Marriage is somethin’ that Sandi never had, Drake.

How you a winner but she keep comin’ in last place?

The internet, of course, is enjoying the fallout of the rappers’ beef, with some fans knocking Pusha T for going too far in the song while waiting for Drake’s next move.

Drake fans (including me) trying to fight Pusha T’s flames. pic.twitter.com/JAt9n3qmZM — Ferrari (@uncle_mule) May 30, 2018

Drake: “youre not top 5 in your label”



Pusha T: “youre not in your son’s life and your producer about to die” pic.twitter.com/K8HfgEvs8U — Hip Hop (@HipHop) May 30, 2018

Pusha Terrance is Disrespectful. Like 90’s early 2000’s disrespectful. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) May 30, 2018

pusha t waited till the afternoon to drop that song just to make sure all the drake fans heard it after they got out of middle school — Diplo (@_diplo_) May 30, 2018

And it looks as if there might be more to come from Pusha T, who’s standing by the allegations in the song.