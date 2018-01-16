Pushing Buttons - Time For A Reset

As we begin to move forward from a weekend of panic when someone ‘pushed the wrong button’ resulting in a false alarm missile threat to the islands of Hawai’i, I am reminded of the history of my family and their connection to two islands.

My great-grandparents were born on the island of Puerto Rico. They left as young adults in 1901 after two disastrous hurricanes which devastated the island and left them without work. It was also around this time that the United States Military Government had taken control of the islands money, custom duties, and taxes - as if the hurricane wasn’t reason enough to leave - enter us. My great-grandfather Gumercindo made the decision to move to Hawai’i with his wife Lucia in search of work in the sugarcane fields. The trip took them first to New Orleans by boat, then to Los Angeles by train, and then back on a boat to Hawai’i. It was considered a long, hard, and exhausting trip. It was also around this time that Hawai’i officially became a United States Territory.

Juanita MORE! My Grandmother on Kaua’i

There are only 5000 Puerto Ricans documented leaving the island after the hurricanes for Hawai’l and rumor has it they did not receive a warm welcome. On the pineapple and sugarcane fields they were being accused of taking away jobs from the locals and life was difficult for Puerto Ricans living as a small minority and a cheap source of new labor. My great-grandparents settled in the town of Lihu’e and had 13 children before moving to California and settling in the East Bay in the early 20’s.

Juanita MORE! My dad and his cousins in front of the East Bay home, 1940.

In the early 2000’s a couple of my cousins and I took my grandmother back to her birthplace in Lihu’e. She hated the flight but I could tell she was happy once we arrived. There was nothing more than a field of overgrown jungle where their small house once was but the memories of my grandmother playing the ‘ukulele and singing Puerto Rican folk songs remained. It was magic to me.

This story of my family’s history is so tangled up in what has been happening currently in our world. The missile threat shook not only my friends and the few family members remaining on the island but also my friends and family here on the mainland. Our country exposed our greatest vulnerability to the world and in the worst possible way. It has also been five months since Hurricane Maria and only half of the island of Puerto Rico has power. Power, money and economic inequality - ugh. If you are reading this you are more than likely in agreement with me that our government is failing in so many ways.

Looking back on this history I see my family’s struggle to overcome natural disasters, discrimination, and inequality and here we are over a hundred years later still fighting for the same damn things.

I recently reached out to a group of friends asking if they were in support of Mark Leno for Mayor of San Francisco. The response was overwhelmingly positive as most people see Mark as the most qualified candidate on the ballot - 20 years of fighting for us at city hall and in the capital says a lot. There were also friends that did not respond - and I find it rather odd when people don’t respond to a message from Juanita MORE! - ya pick up the phone when she calls. Additionally, some friends didn’t know much about politics and even a few said they did not want to be involved at all. I can’t say this loud enough - please inspire your friends and family to register to vote, volunteer, and get involved in local politics. In Puerto Rico, Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz of San Juan has shown us that local politicians matter. San Francisco is in a unique position to elect somebody in June who will stand up for what’s right. I don’t have all the answers but I do understand family and friends and the power of us a community. Together we can begin to change the world right here at home and don’t you forget it.