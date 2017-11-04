Pussy Riot Star Breaks Down Why Trump And Putin Are Pretty Much The Same

Nadya from @pussyrrriot issues a warning: "I hear from Donald Trump the same words about media that Putin was using for 17 years." #LastWord pic.twitter.com/J68VTrl5iX

Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova says President Donald Trump is not so different from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Friday night, the founder of the Russian punk rock group which often criticizes Putin in its tracks said both leaders were intent on “eroding” their respective nations’ institutions.

“I think they make us forget that citizenship is not just using things that your government is giving to you but giving back to your government and protecting those institutions like democracy,” said Tolokonnikova.

The two presidents also shared similar views about their critics and the media, she added.

“I’ve seen how badly it can turn. I’ve seen it, in front of my eyes, for the last 17 years, and I hear it from Donald Trump the same words about media that Putin was using for 17 years,” said Tolokonnikova. “That it’s fake news, that are paid by foreign governments and whoever.”

Tolokonnikova also claimed that Trump’s apparent lack of any true political beliefs played perfectly into Putin’s hands.

“He’s (Trump) really concerned with himself, with his fame and his wealth. And that’s perfectly understandable for Putin as a (former) KGB agent,” she said. “He knows how to deal with people who are easy to understand or easy to bribe.”