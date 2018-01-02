Q & A with Trevor Wallace (Comedian)

Trevor Wallace is a stand up comedian/Actor who has appeared on MTV and Fusion. Wallace is also a founding member of the San Jose State University Stand Up Comedy Club. He’s performed at clubs all over the Bay Area, Ventura County and Los Angeles opening for national headliners from Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, HBO, and Showtime. Although, his greatest achievement is being told "You've got beautiful hair" by Todd Glass.

Where are you from and how old are you I am 25. I'm originally from Naperville, IL. But spent most of my life growing up in Camarillo, CA (about an hour West of Los Angeles.)

At what age did you begin to feel influenced by comedy I've always loved comedy. I remember watching Robin Williams "Live on Broadway" while my parents were asleep when I was in middle school, but the first time I was ever on stage was at the age of 17. I started making videos when I was 20 in college, mainly on Vine.

Anything in specific that was almost your turning point that you knew this was what you wanted to follow as a career? I think once I realized that this was actually something I find myself being decent at I knew It would be something I'd want to pursue. I played sports all the way up till high school but I was never good at them. I mainly played the sports to wear the jerseys to school and get Capri Suns at halftime. Comedy was the first time where I felt like, "Damn, I did well" unlike the time I got suspended from a youth basketball league in high school for swearing at a ref. I believe to this day I am the only person from Camarillo to be suspended from multiple games.

Do you have family support when you mentioned doing such a thing? My mom was actually the one who suggested I get into Stand Up at 17. She saw an Ad in the paper for a 6 Week Comedy Intensive Class + performance. She told me to do it, but anything your mom tells you in high school is lame, so I held off and waited till the last second to decide on taking the class. They've been supportive ever since my first show. I think them seeing me be THIS passionate about something makes them proud and actually want to support me.

Where did the Bryson idea come from and what did Zumiez think about it? The evolution of Bryson comes from a few different sources. In high school a friend of mine, Alek & I would always mess with our teachers, especially when we had a substitute. So we would do this super bro/surfer/airhead voice to mess with them and I think that's the first part. Secondly, I always used to shop at Zumiez in high school for shirts etc, so I've always been familiar with the style of employees they have, but it wasn't until this past summer I had an encounter with a SUPER zumiez employee. He waved me in from down the mall and told me he had a secret, he makes me get all the way up to him so my ear is basically pressed against his mouth and he says "we're having an amazing deal today" and then throws his arms out like it was the grand finale. I laughed and went to my car, which is where I filmed the first video mocking his, while doing the voice I did in high school. Lastly, the name Bryson came from the fact that I was filming a Pilot for a friend of mine who was playing a douchey white guy named Bryson. So I just threw that in there and It happened to fit that character perfectly.

Have you ever been recognized now in public as Bryson or Zumiez Guy? Surprisingly a lot! or a lot in my standards. Some weeks more than others, but usually when I travel for Stand Up, someone will come up to me and ask if I'm the "Zumiez Guy" "Thrasher Dude" "Skate guy" i've heard all types of variations.

What’s coming up and in the future for Trevor Wallace? Hopefully looking to take Bryson and show the world his life in different scenarios/jobs/etc. I might do another video in the Zumiez Store soon because of how well the first one did, but I think he's his own unique character and can be funny in any situation. Maybe one day you'll see Bryson on Saturday Night Live, but until then, It's staying on stage for stand up and trying out different videos and variations of characters I've thought of.

Any advice for aspiring comedians out there?

Use the age of social media to your advantage! You never know which video(s) will go viral and you never know which agent/manager/network is watching your content. I had some people reach out to me that I would've never imagined would want to talk to me this early on in my career. But also, if it's stand up & videos you want to get into, STAY ON STAGE! Staying on stage will keep your act fresh, that way when you get that call for the higher ups, they can come out to see you live. Because there's being funny online & then there's being funny enough to entertain a crowd of completely strangers for 15-20 minutes. If you can balance both of those comedic lanes and keep consistent, you can't lose.