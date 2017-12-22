Q&A: Globetrotter Breffni Horgan Talks Solo Female Travel

To unpack the importance of solo travel and dispel common myths that discourage women from having once in a lifetime experiences, I sat down with Hostelworld’s Director of Product, Breffni Horgan. Breffni is an avid traveler who has been traveling solo for years. She knows the ins and outs and she’s here to get real about solo female travel.

Q: What first inspired you to travel solo, and what did you learn from those experiences?

Luckily for me, I was encouraged to travel solo from quite an early age by my parents, going to Spain and France to learn the local languages. It opened my eyes to other cultures, was the best way to immerse myself in the language and led to some unforgettable memories. I once stayed with a host family in Spain where I learned how to make cider, Spanish tortilla and embraced the five-hour Sunday lunches, which brought every relative within a 20-mile radius of the family together.

The next opportunity I had to travel solo was as a young college student. I spent a summer traveling and working in San Francisco. That summer I had countless life experiences that would never have found me in a small town on the south coast of Ireland—I went to my first gay club, attended Pride, rollerbladed through Golden Gate Park, visited the most amazing vineyards in Napa and made lifelong friends. There was something so liberating about moving to a new place and leaving the comforts of home behind. It became a catalyst for putting myself out there and experiencing things in life that I might otherwise have been afraid to do in a more traditional setting.

Q: What is your number one piece of advice for women interested in traveling solo?

Never let anyone tell you that you can’t. I think a lot of women are afraid to travel solo because they’ve been told it’s not possible or it’s not safe. Don’t let that stop you. If you’ve done your research, planned wisely and have set your mind on traveling, you will succeed, and it will change your life. Everyone tells you that traveling will make you more confident, that you’ll find yourself, that you’ll be creatively inspired. That’s all true, but only if you take a chance on solo travel and embrace the challenges that will inevitably pop up along the way.

Q: What can travelers do to make the most out of their solo travel adventures?

First and foremost, find your tribe and connect with fellow travelers. You may have set out on your own, but there’s nothing like meeting new people and finding a few new travel buddies along your journey. Try participating in local groups, meetups or recreational sports leagues. This can be a great way to connect with people over shared interests and learn about other cultures first-hand.

While you’ll likely spend most of your time exploring and meeting new people, it’s also important to stay in touch with friends and family back home. Thanks to platforms like Skype and WeChat, it’s easy to keep in touch with friends and family while you travel. Staying in touch can stave off homesickness (we’ve all been there) and can make your solo travel experience more enjoyable.

Finally, give it time. Being in a new place by yourself can be overwhelming. The reality is that you might not feel “at home” right away, but don’t panic. It typically takes a week or so to settle in, especially if this is your first time travelling solo.

Q: Are there any destinations that are particularly well suited for solo travelers?