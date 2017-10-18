Q&A: How NFTE and SAP are Building the Next Generation of Tech Entrepreneurs

It’s hard to overstate the value of entrepreneurship to the U.S. economy. Businesses with less than 50 employees account for more than 95 percent of all US companies. Startups less than one year old are responsible for nearly all net new job creation. New companies inject competition into the economy, which keeps us innovating and the economy growing.

NFTE (Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship) is one organization dedicated to instilling the skills and values of entrepreneurship in today’s students. A 30+-year-old global nonprofit, the organization engages tens of thousands students annually in the U.S. and thousands more around the world.

To learn more about the importance of teaching the skills of entrepreneurship to middle- and high-school-aged students, and why SAP recently pledged $1 million to expand NFTE’s Startup Tech program, I sat down with Shawn Osborne, President and CEO of NFTE, and Kyle Garman, SVP at SAP and a NFTE board member. The following is a recap of our conversation.

Q: What is NFTE and what is its Startup Tech program?

Osborne: NFTE is an internationally recognized nonprofit that provides entrepreneurship training and education programs to youth primarily from underserved urban communities. Our aim is to activate the entrepreneurial mindset of an entire generation. That’s how I like to view it. And that’s pretty much what NFTE is here to do.

Our Startup Tech program is just one of the ways we facilitate this. But it’s a special one, given the growing importance of technology for entrepreneurs and in all industries. The program, which is for students in middle and high school, is a tech entrepreneurship course during which students create an original app that addresses a community need. They do so using MIT App Inventor. The students also develop a business and marketing plan and have the opportunity to win funding and publicity. The students are, in essence, building a tech company whose purpose is to solve a community issue.

With the support of SAP, we expanded the program this year in Philadelphia, Chicago and the Bay Area, and are excited to kick off that expansion with inaugural events in each location. Among other things, we are challenging the students to come up with an innovative way to solve a problem in their school and pitch it to a panel of judges. It’s a challenge that’s emblematic of the Startup Tech program more broadly, the type of thinking and confidence-building we’re trying to teach and the challenges we want the students to solve for.

Q: Why is it so important to activate the entrepreneurial mindset of an entire generation?

Osborne: Entrepreneurship is key to our economic wellbeing. Job creation, innovation, the economic development and investment in a local community—entrepreneurship leads the way on all of this. When you think about it, entrepreneurs really are a national asset.

But that’s only part of the story. Being entrepreneurial, or being trained in the skills of entrepreneurship, is beneficial in other important ways. It doesn’t mean one has to go out and start her own business. Nearly one in three US employers seeks entrepreneurial experience in its hires. New approaches to old problems—the ability to think outside the box and take action—is necessary for the future success of any company.

Garman: I can attest to that. Especially in the world of tech. You’re seeing today a tremendous amount of disruption and a heightened pace of innovation. The ability to be open to risk-taking, recognize business opportunities, and not fear but accept—and even embrace— disruption is greatly in demand.

Ken Robinson gave a fantastic TED talk about how the education system stifles creative thinking and risk taking. His premise was that we’re educated out of our capacity to do these. The education system is one that prizes conformity and punishes nonconformity. Same with companies. This matters. If we’re afraid of thinking differently we’ll never come up with anything original. That is Robinson’s thesis, at least, and I think he’s right. Adopting an entrepreneurial mindset is one way to counteract this.

Q: Creative, out-of-the-box thinking is not easy to come by. Is this why SAP is supporting the program?

Garman: To a degree. Chicago, Philadelphia and the Bay Area are all areas of strategic importance to us, where many of our customers reside and where we have a great presence. Those are the areas where we’re investing to expand NFTE’s Startup Tech program. Will that benefit us immediately? Probably not. But down the line, absolutely. And it will definitely benefit the local communities and the students participating.

One of our strategic priorities, from a social responsibility standpoint, is to invest in the next generation and prepare them for the jobs of the 21st century. I can’t think of a better way to accomplish this than through NFTE’s Startup Tech program. NFTE alum have gone on to do amazing things.

Q: Being only two years old, are there successes from the Startup Tech program NFTE can point to?

Osborne: For sure. Our Startup Tech teachers have reported increased engagement from students who are otherwise disengaged. Additionally, 15 to 20 percent of students in this program have reported an increased interest in science, math and computer programming. Remember, these students chose to take the class so they already had an interest in these fields. Also, more than three quarters of student participants expressed an interest in pursuing a computer science degree and 90 percent plan to attend college. As we expand the program and dedicate more resources to it, we expect these numbers and the program’s impact to only grow.

Q: I notice the program includes middle- and high-school-aged students. Is there a reason it’s open to middle school students too, and not just high school students?

Osborne: The middle-school years are some of the most important in a student’s education. They’re definitely the most formative. This is especially true when you’re talking about students who unfortunately come from disadvantaged backgrounds. These are the years that disengagement often begins and it can have serious consequences - it can lead to students dropping out just a few years later.

If we can engage students in the middle school years—give them something meaningful, something hands-on that has a real impact, sparks an interest, and gets them excited—then I will consider the program a success. There is a reason why I led-off with the increase in student engagement when you asked about the program’s impact. I am so excited about that finding. It’s certainly one of our aims.