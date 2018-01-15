Q&A with Entrepreneur & Author, Barry Moltz

Barry Moltz gets business owners growing again by unlocking their long forgotten potential. With decades of entrepreneurial experience in his own business ventures as well as consulting countless other entrepreneurs, Barry has discovered the formula to get stuck business owners unstuck and marching forward. As a small business expert, Barry applies simple, strategic steps to facilitate change.

What inspired you to write Small Business Hacks?

Running a small business can be hard, confusing and mysterious. But it doesn't have to be. We want to help entrepreneurs overcome their challenges, problems and concerns. "Small Business Hacks: 100 Shortcuts to Success" is filled with the quick tricks, work arounds, and simple solutions provided in 7 steps or less. This is so they can get back what matters- growing your small business.

With thousands of new business books published every year, how is this one different?

Small Business Hacks is not a traditional book—it’s not meant to be read from beginning to end. Instead, it’s built for immediate action. Jump to the challenge you’re currently facing, and find out how to solve it—now!

Keep this guide handy. It gives you immediate access to solutions you can quickly enact, which gives you more time to do what you love at your company.

What is the best piece of advice you can give to an aspiring entrepreneur?

“It’s cash flow, stupid!”. Every company goes out of business for one reason; they run out of cash. Understand the difference between sales, profit, and cash flow.

What is the best piece of advice you've ever received?

Only by getting and keeping paying customers, can you build a business. It’s harder than it looks!

Where can we find Small Business Hacks?