Q&A With Professional Poker Player and Poker Coach Michael Loncar

Michael Loncar has been a professional poker player since the age of 19. He started off his poker career by playing mainly all online. Michael was a top online player from 2009-2011 and had to move to Canada to continue playing online after "Black Friday" happened in 2011 when the DOJ shut down all of the major online poker sites from running in the US. In 2012 he returned to the states and transitioned to playing mainly all live poker in person at casinos. He’s had a lot of success in live tournaments and cash games and is currently coaching poker as well.

Kofi: What inspired you to become a poker player?

Michael: My dad. He taught me the basic rules of Texas Hold Em when I was 12, put me in front of a computer and let me play for money and said, "Now practice." I've been hooked ever since.

Kofi: If there’s one player you model your style of play after who would it be?

Michael: Patrik Antonius

Kofi: Was it weird having more money than all of your friends at a young age? What was the first thing you bought after winning your first major prize pool?

Michael: It was a little weird. Most of my friends were just graduating college when I first started having some serious success. It definitely made me feel really fortunate to do so well at something that I love so much. When I was 22 I bought a Porsche with some of my winnings.

Kofi: You’ve been playing professionally since the age 19. Wow, that’s amazing. Early on, were your parents supportive of your decision to be a professional poker player?

Michael: My parents were both pretty reluctant to the idea at first. I mean who wants to hear that their son is attempting to be a professional poker player at 19? But as soon as they saw the consistency, they had no problem with it at all and were fully supportive.

Kofi: Who’s the toughest player you have ever played against heads-up? Why?

Michael: Grayson Physioc a.k.a. online as "SpaceGravy." He's an online legend and became a sponsored PokerStars pro for a reason. We played heads up many times and he's very tricky.

Kofi: Obviously poker has a lot to do with odds. Are you more of a numbers driven poker player or do you read your opponents and make moves according to who you’re playing?

Michael: I used to be mainly a numbers guy when I was younger but over time I've developed the ability to really read my opponents and to always trust my gut.

Kofi: What was it like transitioning from online poker to live events?

Michael: At first it was painful. Going from playing 25-45 games at the same time and playing over 2,000 hands an hour online to playing one live table at a casino where you're playing around 35 hands an hour was just SO boring. But you learn how much easier poker is when you can physically look at the person you're playing against and all of the things that people give away with their facial expressions and body movements. It also made it easier to play live events because the level of play is so much worse and so much more beatable than online. I also love the social aspect of the game. I've gained a lot of really good friends over the years from the tables.

Kofi: I’ve heard that being a poker player can be extremely stressful. Long nights and early mornings. How have you been able to balance being a poker player and living a normal life?

Michael: It's definitely stressful at times and you really have to be extremely mentally tough. There's been many periods of time where my average wake up time was around 2pm and I'd go to sleep every night around 5am. But I've learned over the years just how much balance is crucial. I'm focusing more on tournaments and less on cash games now which also makes it much easier to be on an earlier sleeping schedule and live more of a "normal" life. I'm also really focusing on poker coaching and really improving the players that I'm working with so waking up every day around 9am now is a must. I forgot how nice it is to be on a normal sleeping schedule. Haha I love it.

Kofi: Tell me about the biggest bluff you have ever pulled off in a live event?

Michael: The biggest bluff I've ever pulled off in a live event was against Maria Ho in the 2015 WPT Shooting Star tournament. I shoved all-in on the river with a busted flush and straight draw. If she would've called I would've been knocked out well before the money. I made a really deep run in that event so I'm glad it worked out for me.

Kofi: What’s the biggest prize pool you’ve won?