Q&A With Tony Chennault, Director of hit Web Series "Oldhead"

Pennsylvania locals may know Tony Chennault as a high school basketball legend and one of the most polished point guards Philadelphia has ever produced. However, the world will soon know Tony Chennault for his talents as a director and screenwriter. Chennault is the director of arguably the very best web series on the internet Oldhead. The Oldhead web series is credited for its authenticity and the harsh reality of what we see in urban communities. With over 600,000 thousand views in its first two seasons, supporters and viewers are highly anticipating season 3.

Tony Chennault Oldhead Webseries

Kofi: First, congratulations on the success of your web series, Oldhead. Tell me a little bit about your background.

Tony: I grew up in the Olney section of Philadelphia. Like most inner-city kids, I didn’t have my father in my life during my adolescent years. My older brother Mike Jay and mother Crystal Morton stepped into that authoritative role for me. They are the driving force to my success. We grew up poor but there were certain values my mother instilled in us. One of them was to be a person of your word. Your word is all you have in this world. Secondly, my mother taught us about the things money cannot buy which are love and compassion. Growing up in Philly helps you develop tough skin. Additionally, being a former athlete helped me develop discipline and a work ethic that has translated in everything I do.

Kofi: What is an “Oldhead”?

Tony: An “Oldhead” is an authoritative figure who gives wisdom and knowledge to a younger person.

Kofi: What was the inspiration behind the web series Oldhead?

Tony: The motivation behind the series was to shed light on how important a role an “Oldhead” plays in a young person’s life. Many inner-city kids don’t have their biological fathers in their lives. Typically, different older people in the community are left with the responsibility of steering a young person down the road of success. In creating this series our mission is to use our content as a medium to drive social change.

Kofi: Who was your “Oldhead” growing up? What invaluable advice did you receive from your “Oldhead” that you apply to your everyday life?

Tony: My “Oldhead” Leem used to say this quote to me all the time, “The dream is free, but the hustle is sold separately.” Meaning everyday rent is due for success. You must work your ass off for your dream to come into fruition. What you put in is what you get in return. The harder you work, the harder it is for your surrender.

Kofi: How were you able to amass over 600k views within the first 2 seasons?

Tony: The people! Whenever you’re doing something that’s authentic and transparent the people will get behind and support. I also think my personal story plays a part. During my junior year of college my brother Mike Jay was killed as an innocent bystander in 2012. Then 9 months later my mom passed away from a severe seizure. I had every reason to throw in the towel and give up on myself. However, I managed to fight through the pain to get to my purpose. Now I tell authentic compelling stories that can drive social change and give the voiceless a voice. When you think of Tony Chennault you think of Philly; I have a fighter mentality with a “never die” attitude.

Kofi: I’m sure many people who are going down the wrong path watch Oldhead and are motivated to change their ways. What’s the best testimonial you’ve heard?

Tony: We were conducting a leadership seminar and a high schooler from a public school in North Philadelphia attested that through seeing certain characters from the Oldhead web series, like Kareem and LA, he made a conscience decision to not sell drugs or indulge in criminal activity. We use our content to depict the real life consequences of the decisions that are made. Young people get to see and learn what the consequences are from these real life decisions. Hearing these testimonies gives us the motivation and drive to take the series to new heights.

Kofi: What is your end goal with the series?

Tony: First and foremost, we want the series to remain authentic and original. Secondly, we want to receive distribution through Netflix or any other streaming company.

Kofi: What’s one piece of advice you want everyone to take in from watching Oldhead?

Tony: We want to continue to inspire the lives of the youth around the nation who encounter these real life issues in the inner-city

What’s next for Oldhead?

We’re currently raising money through a Kickstarter campaign for the third season. This is a self-independent project raising money through crowdfunding and personal donations. If you’re interested in making a personal donation feel free to contact us at Oldheadpdx@gmail.com

You can donate to their Kickstarter HERE: